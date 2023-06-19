Fox News received the worst ratings news it has ever experienced on Friday, marking the continued implosion of the previously top-rated cable news channel. As Dailywire's Matt Walsh revealed on Facebook, their trajectory is likely worse than most even realize.

For 120 straight weeks, Fox News was the most-watched cable news network in primetime. Its main competitors, MSNBC and CNN, never came close. In the key advertising demographic — people between the ages of 25 and 54 — Fox News was the undisputed leader. But last week, after nearly two months of declining ratings following the ouster of Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ streak came to an abrupt and very unceremonious end. Last Friday, Fox News recorded its worst performance in primetime in the network's history. Just 109,000 people between the ages of 25 to 54 tuned into Tucker Carlson's old 8pm time slot, to watch the replacement show "Fox News Tonight." How bad is that? To put it in context, "Fox News Tonight" was ranked 41st out of all cable news shows on Friday. This is the time slot that used to routinely be ranked number one. Now YouTube streams of people playing with Legos get more viewers. And keep in mind — Fox News attracted those 109,000 viewers on a very busy news night, after the announcement of Donald Trump’s indictment. Not many people cared what Fox News anchors had to say about the indictment of a presidential frontrunner. Whatever you make of that, it’s clear that the implosion of Fox News is well underway. And it’s showing no signs of stopping. Last week, as Tucker discussed on his Twitter show Thursday, Fox News executives publicly condemned a veteran producer who wrote a banner criticizing Joe Biden. Five years ago, the banner wouldn’t have attracted any attention whatsoever. But under the current leadership at Fox News, it led to the producer leaving the network within 48 hours. That banner is the most interesting thing that’s happened in that time slot for about two months, so of course Fox News cracked down on it. What’s happening at Fox feels familiar. The network is on the same trajectory we saw with Bud Light, then Target. Fox News executives, for some reason, are destroying their own product, and now they've lost the trust of their customer base.

Fox News Is Worse Than Anheuser-Busch and Target

For some conservatives, the exodus from Fox News began years ago. Others, including me, stopped watching following the 2020 election. Most who have abandoned the network took the firing of Tucker Carlson as the last straw. But there are more people to prompt to leave, and that prompting starts with us.

I'm not the first and I won't be the last to call on patriots to stop watching Fox News. There are many reasons, but the biggest in my book is that they are controlled opposition. They work on behalf of the UniParty Swamp which itself answers to the Globalist Elite Cabal. That makes their crimes exponentially worse than Anheuser-Busch who hired the wrong spokesperson. It makes Fox News far more dangerous than Target or other retail stores that sell LGBTQIA+ supremacy products.

Fox News is willfully misleading Americans. They have been doing so for some time, working as controlled opposition by sprinkling globalist propaganda in with their occasional moments of ideological clarity.

They didn't like Tucker Carlson. They don't like any of the current hosts who are marginally patriotic or who embrace the truth. They tolerate the occasional truth as a means to entice people into absorbing the propaganda they deliver.

Fox News does the bidding of Big Pharma. They work on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party. They cover for George Soros, Klaus Schwab, and Bill Gates. In short, the network operates as an organization that must be considered the enemy of the people.

Please boycott them if you haven't already. They're irredeemable. Does that mean running off to CNN or any of the leftist outlets? No. Newsmax and One America News are better options. There is also a burgeoning industry of conservative news outlets that should get attention. I've been trying to vet them out as much as possible and there is potential. There is hope. More on that later.

