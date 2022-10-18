Our regular readers may have noticed a lull in the action on Monday. This was unintentional but purposeful and actually quite exciting. My average day of sifting through content, doing my shows, and writing articles was replaced by phone calls, research, and testing that all surrounded one gigantic project: Discern.tv.

Nothing will change here. The same content that drives my passions of fighting radical leftism, globalism, and attacks against the faith will continue to make it to your screens, just as always. But as corporate media continues being shills for the globalist elite cabal and the vast majority in conservative media only focus on the subjects that won't get them cancelled by their "sugar daddies" in at Google and Facebook, it has become blatantly obvious that America and the world need more honest, intelligent, and discerning media.

That's why we're launching Discern.tv.

Things are accelerating faster than expected. Perhaps it's the appetite for the truth that's prompting eagerness. I know I'm extremely eager, so much so I've had to stop myself from dropping everything and focusing solely on Discern. But we cannot get ahead of ourselves. As I always like to say, I'm in a hurry but I'm not in a rush.

Discern.tv will be a new channel through which patriots and anyone thirsty for truth can come. We are starting small with on-demand videos from a wide variety of sources, all curated and disseminated through our growing network. As the channel evolves, we will add more programs, including live TV. Therein lies one of our biggest challenges, but Lord willing we will be able to get the traction necessary to do what network television companies have failed to do: deliver the REAL stories to the masses.

Unlike most (all?) other channels, we are going to work it in reverse. Many in legacy media started on television and then moved toward their own websites. Others in new media launched on YouTube, Facebook, or Instagram and gained popularity only to find they couldn't say certain things without risking getting banned. Many have been pushed off the platforms and are now rebuilding on Rumble or other freer speech video sites. Those who have been able to stay on the Big Tech platforms have had to water down their content and avoid anything the Silicon Valley "arbiters of truth" have denounced as anathema.

We are building from the website first. We will be hosting our videos on Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute, Odyssey, and any other freer speech platforms that we believe will not be coerced into censorship. Unfortunately, none of these platforms are guaranteed to remain free speech advocates, nor are they guaranteed to be around in the future. This is why we are building such a wide footprint instead of taking the logical approach of focusing on a single platform. Lest we forget, it wasn't too long ago that YouTube and Facebook allowed pretty much any content that wasn't illegal or against copyright. Today, they censor their content rigorously.

Discern.tv won't just be videos. We are going to publish articles and possibly even audio podcasts. If it's quality content with the right messaging, we will find a way to post it on Discern.tv.

Once we reach a tipping point with our web presence, we will expand to the arenas where censorship still reigns. As long as our foundation is strong and resistant to "cancel culture," everything else we build on top of it will be a bonus rather than a necessity. This is extremely important because it allows us to never self-censor for the sake of keeping our channel going. We've witnessed multiple examples of other conservative channels self-censoring (or getting banned when they didn't) over the last couple of years.

We will expand to live TV on Roku and other streaming services, for example, but only AFTER we've established our web presence on its own. No platform can be considered safe indefinitely, not even the ones that currently embrace free speech.

This project is starting at just the right time. We have the benefit of seeing successes and failures from other networks as they navigated this "brave new world' of woke Big Tech, corporate virtue signaling, and widespread cancel culture. While part of me wishes we could have been up and running in time to make an impact in the upcoming midterm elections, the other part of me realizes that launching now will give us an opportunity to grow around the problems we're facing as a nation and a planet. As eager as I am to get going and reach the masses, I'm also humbled by the fact that we have been given an opportunity to launch just when we're needed the most.

Contacting me through the form at Discern.tv will get you a single email. You won't be joining a list nor will your email be sold to anyone. We will send out an email when we officially launch... and that's it. You could always sign up for my free newsletter if you'd like, but filling out the form at Discern.tv is a single-use action.

Those who want to help us launch can learn more about what we're doing and why at our GiveSendGo page. Of course, financial support is greatly appreciated as well. We need funds to hire patriots and to get the word out to the masses.

America needs this. Americans want this. We need discernment now more than ever. Please help us deliver it. The best way to help is by putting us in your prayers.