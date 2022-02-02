As a reminder, we moved our emails from the companies that canceled us to Substack. This has replaced our previous NOQ Report newsletter, and it’s SO much better.

The Afghanistan debacle is ongoing. There are still countless Americans trapped in the country, hiding from the Taliban and hoping for a miracle that will not be coming anytime soon from the Biden regime. The pressure needs to be maintained on the regime to do the right thing, which is why I’m posting this article from Axios. They’re a left-leaning outlet that loves to mix in propaganda with their “news” reporting, but this particular story really tells it like it is for the most part. The regime was completely unprepared despite months of planning. That tells us all we need to know about their ability to handle straight-forward situations.

Leaked notes from a White House Situation Room meeting the day before Kabul fell shed new light on just how unprepared the Biden administration was to evacuate Afghan nationals who'd helped the United States in its 20-year war against the Taliban. [read more]

Omicron infection is rapidly ripping through populations, leaving natural herd immunity in its wake. Despite that, vaccine makers are still hard at work to produce an Omicron-specific injection, slated to be rolled out in March 2022, well after a majority have already been infected. [read more]

A 3-yr-old boy in need of urgent heart surgery was refused service at three hospitals in three different countries because his parents have not accepted the COVID jab. [read more]

Senator Ted Cruz and three-fourths of Americans believe that Joe Biden should pick the most qualified person to fill the Supreme Court seat being vacated by the retiring Stephen Breyer. They overwhelmingly oppose Biden’s plan to keep his campaign promise and nominate a black woman to the highest court in the land. It’s not that Senator Cruz or anyone else is being racist despite the gaslighting that’s being done by corporate media today. It’s that we want Biden to NOT be racist and discriminatory in his pick. [read more]

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, privately announced on Monday that users can use its platforms to solicit human smugglers, a decision that goes against demands by anti-human trafficking groups that urged the tech giant to crack down on the practice. [read more]

The trucker convoy with thousands of people protesting across Canada, and particularly in Ottawa, may have brought home in real-time to the politicians how much people are objecting to mandates and how much they have hurt people. [read more]

Political polling is an ever-changing science as those interviewing the respondees have to continue to figure out new ways to reach the young generations who have departed from using home phones and emails. [read more]

