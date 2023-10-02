Chalk this one up as freaky. Radical leftist "queer" journalist Josh Kruger posted an insult aimed at Dilbert creator Scott Adams for his prediction that electing Joe Biden would mean there's "a good chance you'll be dead..."

"The Dilbert dude is like Nostradamus. Look at this prediction from 2020. Wow. Eerie," he posted.

Two days after that Tweet, he was murdered in his Philadelphia home, shot seven times. According to 6ABC:

The victim of a homicide in Philadelphia has been identified as a local journalist and community activist. Josh Kruger, 39, was shot seven times inside a home in the 2300 block of Watkins Street in the Point Breeze section around 1:30 a.m. Monday. He died at Penn Presbyterian Hospital about 45 minutes later. There was no word on a motive for this shooting. No arrests have been made. District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement that Kruger was an "openly queer writer who wrote about his own journey surviving substance use disorder and homelessness." Kruger was a journalist with bylines in multiple publications, including The Philadelphia Inquirer, Philadelphia Magazine, The Philadelphia Citizen, WHYY and Billy Penn.

Philadelphia has become lawless under their Democrat Governor, Mayor, and Soros-backed District Attorney. This horrible crime following an eerie Tweet will get buried by corporate media despite the clear newsworthy nature of it.