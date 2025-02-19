It isn't often that I cite a publication without linking to or even quoting from it, but Axios wins that distinction today. Their recent article, "Trump faces growing DOGE revolt from GOP lawmakers," is such a blatant attempt to manufacture an agenda by faking a narrative that I cannot recommend even reading it for laughs.

There is no "growing DOGE revolt." Not in the GOP, nor outside of the GOP. The sentiment towards what DOGE is doing is improving among the public. Democrats have already shamed themselves with their unified outrage towards those who would expose their corruption. As for the RINOs who oppose what's being done, their ranks are not growing. Their ranks are shrinking.

Axios doesn't want you to know this because it would mean the Trump administration is doing exactly what it's supposed to be doing and fulfilling the will of the people to root out the massive waste of taxpayer dollars. This is why they're manufacturing the "revolt."

To be clear, the fact that there's no revolt doesn't mean that lawmakers in the UniParty Swamp aren't scared. The vast majority of them are concerned to varying degrees over the potential of losing some of their Congressional "benefits," and that's the best-case-scenario for them. For others, there is a real concern that if DOGE digs too deeply in the "wrong" places, these lawmakers can be exposed for their attachments to corrupt or fraudulent activities.

Axios rolled out RINOs like Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Bill Cassidy, and Don Bacon to try to make their point. To the apolitical, these names mean very little so fact that there are GOP Senators opposed to President Trump is enough to get the gullible to believe the Axios narrative. But to my readers, these names equate to the dying NeverTrump wing of the party. Therefore, their complaints are moot.

Mistakes will be made. DOGE is going after the waste, fraud, and corruption with a chainsaw and they're bound to chop off more than they should on occasion. But the vast majority of the programs, employees, payments, agencies, and departments that they chop will be righteous and necessary.

For the first time in my lifetime, I'm experiencing hope that government can actually be shrunk. Even during President Trump's first term we saw minuscule, symbolic cuts made to government, but The Swamp remained fully intact. Now, we're seeing what it really means to "Drain The Swamp" and it's a glorious thing to witness.

Let's just make sure outlets like Axios and RINOs like Susan Collins do not get a foothold. DOGE must continue its work unabated.