Pete Hegseth represents a shift away from the wokeness that has infected the United States military. This is possibly the biggest reason President-Elect Donald Trump tapped him to be the next Secretary of Defense and the vast majority of Republicans on Capitol Hill can support this, at least for the public.

But Hegseth also represents a less-interventionist approach to our national defense and that's a non-starter for the NeoCons. This is why some Republicans, led by Senator Lindsey Graham, are latching onto ridiculous claims by NBC News that he's a drunk.

As Libs of TikTok noted on X:

Current and former co-workers of Pete Hegseth are defending him saying the newest hoax the Democrats are spreading about him is complete bull****

According to spectacular independent journalist Nick Sortor, Graham is the driving force behind the push to upend his appointment:

JUST IN: Capitol Hill sources tell me Lindsey Graham is the leading force to DERAIL Pete Hegseth’s nomination for Secretary of Defense WHY ARE WE ALLOWING LADY GRAHAM TO DICTATE OUR ADMINISTRATION? Put him in his place!

Conservatives have been coming out in full force to support Hegseth and denounce reports that at least six Republican Senators are against his confirmation.

Legacy media does not get to choose who President Trump has in his cabinet. And while the U.S. Senate has the power to advise and consent, they do not have the ability to make the pick, either. That means it's up to President Trump and Pete Hegseth to decide if they will move forward.

Patriotic Americans across this nation support Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense. It would be a huge mistake for President Trump to back away now and it would be an even worse mistake for Republican Senators to withhold their support.

