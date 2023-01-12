Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, was rushed to the hospital Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest. According to TMZ:

Lisa Marie Presley has been rushed to a hospital after EMTs responded to her home for a possible cardiac arrest ... TMZ has learned. Sources directly connected to Lisa Marie tell TMZ ... paramedics performed CPR Thursday at her house in Calabasas before rushing to a hospital. We're also told they were able to regain a pulse before she was transported. It's unclear what her condition is at this point, but we know she's getting treatment in a hospital. Lisa Marie, daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, was just at the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday night in Beverly Hills. She and her mother were on hand to see Austin Butler win a Globe for his portrayal of the King of Rock n' Roll in the film "Elvis."

Presley is the latest celebrity to have a sudden cardiovascular emergency, prompting some to wonder if this is another adverse reaction to the Covid-19 "vaccines." While corporate media refuses to look into possible connections between these increasingly common events and the jabs, the pro-vaxx community is busy gaslighting anyone who even asks the question.

There are no indications that Presley suffered from an adverse reaction; we don't even know for sure if she is vaccinated. But it has become necessary to question every time anyone relatively young and apparently healthy has a sudden medical emergency because a majority of Americans, including nearly all in corporate media journalists, are pretending like a connection is impossible.

We know that at 54, a heart attack is relatively rare. We know she was at an awards ceremony Tuesday night and there are no reports of her being ill. We know it is extremely likely she has been vaccinated to some degree. It's not a stretch to ask, "Was it the jabs?"