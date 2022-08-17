In front of a sparse group of supporters, Congresswoman Liz Cheney conceded her defeat to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman Tuesday night in the Wyoming Republican primary. With about half the votes counted, Hageman leads Cheney by over 25-points.

Cheney's defeat speech included a peculiar comparison. She started by talking about Abraham Lincoln's defeats in the House and Senate before winning the White House. Was she unofficially announcing that she's running for president in 2024?

"The great and original champion of our party, Abraham Lincoln, was defeated in elections for the Senate and the House before he won the most important election for all," she said. "Lincoln ultimately prevailed, he saved our union, and he defined our obligation as Americans for all of history."

Rumors have been spreading since before the primary that she's considering a presidential run. It would be absolutely comical, of course, but let's not forget the mentality of the Uniparty Swamp. They don't always run candidates who can win. Sometimes, they run candidates whose sole purpose is to throw fire at the conservatives in the race so a different RINO can emerge. They did this with Chris Christie in 2016 when they tried to prop up Jeb Bush. Christie was supposed to take out Ted Cruz and Rand Paul, but they didn't see Donald Trump coming.

Let's hope she does run. The damage she can do to Trump will be minimal compared to the points he'd score by having an antagonistic loser trying to follow in her father's NeoCon footsteps.