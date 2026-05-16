JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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Lawdog's avatar
Lawdog
7d

I wish Trump would support Paxton next door in Texas and get rid of that Rino Cornyn the nincompoop.

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Pete Howard's avatar
Pete Howard
7d

Cassidy has been a RINO way too long. We need active, MAGA republicans in office, not RINO's. His voting record is SH*T. Do Better, Louisiana.

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