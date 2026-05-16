The polls open in Louisiana this morning on a question that has nothing to do with Louisiana and everything to do with the future of the Republican Party. For the first time in nearly a hundred years, a sitting United States senator may lose a primary to his own base.

The senator is Bill Cassidy. The base is everyone who has watched Republican incumbents legislate like Democrats between elections and then come home wrapped in the flag every six years to ask for another term.

Cassidy is not an aberration. He is the prototype. He is what happens when a senator concludes that the Swamp will protect him from his voters, that party leadership will run interference, and that the conservative grassroots have the political memory of a goldfish. What happens today in Louisiana will tell us whether that calculation still holds, or whether the era of the milquetoast RINO incumbent is finally, mercifully ending.

Donald Trump’s team has made the stakes explicit. According to Axios, Cassidy is the only Republican senator Trump is actively targeting for primary defeat this cycle. Trump and Governor Jeff Landry have endorsed Congresswoman Julia Letlow. Former Congressman and Trump White House aide John Fleming is also in the field, largely self-funding, and refusing to step aside.

The president carried Louisiana by 22 points in 2024 — his widest margin in the state across three campaigns. And yet Cassidy, one of seven Republicans who voted to convict that same president in 2021, has spent the spring asking voters to look at his infrastructure earmarks instead.

The Anatomy of a UniParty Senator

Strip away the Louisiana branding, the white coat, and the campaign-season Reagan quotes, and the Cassidy record reads like a checklist of every Republican betrayal the base has endured for a generation.

Start with January 2021. Cassidy voted to convict Donald Trump in the second impeachment trial — one of seven Republican senators to do so. Only three of those seven still hold their seats. Murkowski survived Alaska’s jungle primary system; Collins survived Maine’s reliably bipartisan electorate. Cassidy represents Louisiana. The math is not subtle. He cast the vote believing his voters either would not notice or would not care by 2026. He was wrong about both.

Then there is the Social Security gambit. In 2023, Cassidy partnered with independent Senator Angus King of Maine on a sweeping rewrite of the program. The framework, as reported by Semafor and confirmed in Cassidy’s own joint statements, contemplated raising the full retirement age toward 70 and borrowing $1.5 trillion to seed a federal sovereign wealth fund that would be invested in private equities.

If the fund failed to hit an 8 percent annual return, the payroll tax rate and the taxable income cap would both rise to cover the gap. Even the conservative Washington Examiner editorialized that the proposal amounted to a benefit cut that would hammer low-wage workers. This is the senator now asking Louisiana retirees to trust him for six more years.

Then there is the gun vote. In June 2022, Cassidy was one of 15 Senate Republicans who joined every Democrat to pass the “Bipartisan” Safer Communities Act — the most significant federal gun control legislation in three decades. It funded red-flag programs, expanded background checks for those under 21, and was celebrated by the same congressional Democrats who routinely call constitutional gun owners domestic terrorists.

Cassidy emphasized the mental health components. Voters who own firearms heard something else entirely.

And then there is the closing pitch. Asked recently what voters should remember about his service, Cassidy answered with a number — thirteen billion dollars in infrastructure spending he has steered to Louisiana.

That is not a conservative argument. That is the same brochure every appropriations-chair Democrat has handed out for fifty years. The Founders did not design the Senate to be a delivery service for federal grants. Somewhere along the way, men like Cassidy decided the job description changed.

The “Conservative at Election Time” Con Is Collapsing

The strategy of the modern Republican incumbent is by now familiar enough to diagram on a napkin. In odd years, vote with Chuck Schumer often enough to keep the editorial boards friendly and the lobbyist class fed. Float a few bipartisan trial balloons on entitlements or guns or amnesty. Sign onto the Gang of Eight, the Gang of Twelve, the Gang of Twenty — any gang that signals reasonableness to the Sunday shows. Then, six months before the primary, dust off the Reagan poster, schedule a hunting photograph, run a digital ad full of crosses and combine harvesters, and trust that the base will not remember the last five years.

It has worked for a long time. It is not working anymore.

The reason it is not working is that the conservative grassroots have figured out the trick. The internet outlived the local newspaper. Voting records are searchable. Town halls are filmed. The senator who tells Louisiana audiences he stands with President Trump and tells the Washington Post he stands by his impeachment vote is no longer running two campaigns in two different worlds. He is running one campaign in front of voters who have receipts.

The prophet Isaiah described leaders of his nation in terms uncomfortably applicable to a great deal of the current Senate Republican caucus. “Thy princes are rebellious, and companions of thieves: every one loveth gifts, and followeth after rewards: they judge not the fatherless, neither doth the cause of the widow come unto them.”

A senator who chases after the rewards of bipartisan press coverage and donor-class approval while the people who sent him grow poorer, less secure, and less heard has not failed accidentally. He has chosen.

Louisiana Goes First

This is not a populist tantrum. This is the slow, deliberate work of a movement that has stopped accepting the “he’s the best we can get in that state” excuse — particularly when “that state” went for Trump by 22 points. Louisiana is not Massachusetts. There is no electability argument here. There is only the question of whether the seat belongs to the voters or to the senator who has come to regard it as his.

The UniParty’s most reliable defense mechanism has always been the assumption that the conservative base will eventually fall in line because the alternative is worse. That assumption requires voters who are exhausted, distracted, and convinced their voice does not matter. It does not survive in an electorate that has watched Cassidy vote to convict the president they sent him to support, vote to restrict the firearms they own, and quietly negotiate the retirement age they were promised — and now hear him explain, on the last weekend before the primary, that he delivered a lot of roads.

If Louisiana fires the shot today, every Republican lawmaker who has spent the last decade splitting the difference between principle and the Senate dining room will hear it. Collins will hear it. Murkowski will hear it. John Cornyn will hear it.

The next Cassidy, wherever he is currently rehearsing his bipartisan press release, will hear it. The base has decided that “conservative at election time” is no longer a category it will reward. There are only conservatives, and there are the people who pretended to be one.

Louisiana voters do not owe Bill Cassidy a third term. They owe the country the message that the era of the safe-seat moderate is over. The polls are open. The receipts are public. The shot is theirs to fire.