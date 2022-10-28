The 2020 election was stolen. It seems many conservative pundits and show hosts have forgotten this. Maybe they've been gaslighted like so many Americans into believing that there wasn't massive, widespread voter fraud in 2020 based solely on corporate media repeatedly saying there was no massive, widespread voter fraud in 2020. For others, it's just a matter of self-preservation; acknowledging the stolen election is a surefire way to get blacklisted from Google ad money or massive Facebook traffic.

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I had the pleasure of speaking to someone who shares my views on, well, pretty much everything. Seth Holehouse, better known as Man in America, joined me in what turned into a lovefest of voter fraud AND vaccine "conspiracy theories." We're both considered to be "fringe" now since we still talk about the stolen election and we continue to reveal the truth about the jabs, but I no longer consider either term to be pejorative. We're telling the truth. Anyone who tries to deny that can dig themselves a ditch.

We went through some of the important elections on the ballot in less than two weeks. Coincidentally, we consider the two most important elections to be important for the same reason. Arizona and Pennsylvania hold the keys to exposing what really happened during the 2020 election. If Kari Lake and others can win in Arizona and if Doug Mastriano can win in Pennsylvania, we have a tremendous opportunity to finally get the truth from official sources. Both states were at the center of the stolen election and both gubernatorial candidates are adamant about bringing the truth to light.

As former Trump advisor Peter Navarro told Holehouse, getting the right people elected in November will go a long way toward finally illuminating and possibly reversing the stolen 2020 election results. It has always been a longshot, but Bible-believing Christians like Holehouse and me must acknowledge that if it's God's will for the truth to come out, it will no matter how much the forces of evil try to cover it up. Conversely, if the truth is not supposed to come out then there's nothing we can do to force it out into the open. The results are above our paygrade. All we can do is fight the good fight as we do not know what our role is in the plan.

No discussion about conspiracy theories with Sell Holehouse would be complete without a deep dive into some Covid-19 "vaccine" information. Both of us are bombarded with new reports daily. I can tell you from first-hand experience that there is no shortage of theories. We just have to sift through and discern what is real and what is false. This is why we are in the process of building Discern.tv.

Holehouse shared an extremely interesting theory about the bioweapons. From his perspective, the disease itself was just the excuse to roll out the real bioweapon: the jabs. He shared leaked information from the Chinese Communist Party that dates back two decades but that coincides eerily with what we're seeing today. If the CCP wanted to take control of America (they do) but they didn't want to destroy the fertile land (they don't), then the easiest way to do it would be to poison the people with a bioweapon that couldn't target them or others.

Covid-19 doesn't quite fit the "targeted bioweapon" requirements because it can affect anyone. But the various Covid jabs we're distributing in the United States and other western nations are NOT being distributed in China. Could the push to vaccinate every man, woman, and child on earth be tied to an attack by the CCP? It's conspicuous, as we noted in the show, that the people targeted most heavily by vaccine mandates in America are medical professionals, first responders, and military. If you want to destroy a nation, those are the professions you want hit the hardest.

It's a theory with legs. Unfortunately.

Between the stolen 2020 election and the risk of bioweapons spreading across America, it's clear that I'll need more than an hour with Seth Holehouse on the show. More must come.