As I've noted on previous shows ever since Election Day, the first domino that may finally fall to expose massive, widespread voter fraud in our nation is Arizona. It seems to be right there with Pennsylvania as the states where the Uniparty Swamp stuck their necks out the furthest in order to steal elections. If we can get either state to tell their tales, we might finally have an opportunity to take back our country from the corruption that we've experienced for decades.

Show host Michele Swinick was an election judge in Maricopa County on Election Day. She has been blowing the whistle ever since and explained on yesterday's episode of The JD Rucker Show how we can fight back and bring the truth to light.

First and foremost, go here. Her Substack has some of the calls to action that are necessary to try to make this happen. It's good that Attorney General Mark Brnovich is demanding answers from Maricopa County... or is it? Could this be a ploy to placate Republicans into thinking action is taking place when little actually is? After all, so far they've done little more than send a letter. According to the Arizona Capitol Times:

Attorney General Mark Brnovich is demanding answers from Maricopa County about what he said appear to be violations of state election law. In a letter Saturday, his office says it has received “hundreds of complaints” about how the county administered the general election. “These complaints go beyond pure speculation, but include first-hand witness accounts that raise concerns regarding Maricopa’s lawful compliance with Arizona election law,” wrote Jennifer Wright. She heads the agency’s Elections Integrity Unit. “Furthermore, statements made by both Chairman (Bill) Gates and Recorder (Stephen) Richer, along with information Maricopa County released through official modes of communication appear to confirm potential statutory violations of Title 16,” she said, referring to the state Elections Code. Wright also hinted that the investigation could hold up finalizing the election returns. “These issues relate to Maricopa County’s ability to lawfully certify election results,” she said. So, she wants answers to her questions on or before Nov. 28, the date the county is scheduled to submit its official canvass of the votes to the Secretary of State’s Office. The letter comes as Republican gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake, whose results already show she lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs, continued to insist that GOP voters were disenfranchised and that the election results cannot be certified. Lake also said she is consulting with lawyers about her options. At the same time, the race for attorney general remains far too close to call, with Democrat Kris Mayes leading Republican Abe Hamadeh on Sunday by 850 votes out of more than 2.5 million ballots already counted. There were fewer than 3,400 votes yet to be tallied, all of them from Maricopa County. But Wright gave no indication that anything her office ultimately finds or any conclusions reached will alter the outcome of the races.

As Swinick noted on my show — and as I have said multiple times since the election — it's going to take We the People to make any real changes happen. If Arizona's or any other questionable state's officials are willing to certify any election in which voter fraud may have changed the results, those officials must be removed from office. We have to fight to expose and reverse both the 2020 and 2022 elections or this is just going to keep happening.

