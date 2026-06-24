JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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Craig Schiro's avatar
Craig Schiro
6h

These are cleared eye facts. Both are using American Liberty to destroy America! Time to know the enemy and stop the flames now!

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RON STANLEY's avatar
RON STANLEY
5h

Are we to sit back and turn a blind eye while they plot to destroy us or do we fight like our lives and families depend on it? I say fight.

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