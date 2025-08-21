A New York appeals court has completely thrown out the outrageous $364 million civil fraud penalty imposed by partisan Judge Arthur Engoron against President Donald Trump.

This decision, handed down by a panel of five judges in the state's mid-level Appellate Division, exposes the entire case—brought by far-left Attorney General Letitia James—as the politically motivated witch hunt it always was. Conservatives across the nation are celebrating this as yet another vindication for Trump, proving that justice can still prevail even in deep-blue New York.

The Background: A Sham Case Built on Political Vendetta

Let's rewind to the origins of this farce. Back in February 2024, Judge Engoron ruled that Trump and his organization had inflated asset values on financial statements to secure better loans and insurance deals. The verdict slapped Trump with a whopping $355 million penalty (ballooning to over $515 million with interest), barred him from running businesses in New York for three years, and imposed similar restrictions on his sons, Eric and Donald Jr. The total hit, including penalties for other executives, exceeded $527 million with interest.

But here's the kicker: Trump and his team have maintained from day one that this was no fraud at all. The financial statements came with clear disclaimers stating they weren't audited, and the banks and insurers involved did their own due diligence, repaid the loans in full, and even testified they were satisfied with the deals.

No victims, no harm—just a desperate attempt by James, who campaigned on "getting Trump," to weaponize the justice system against a political enemy. Trump himself called it a "fraud on me" and an "innocent man" being persecuted by Democrats.

James, for her part, accused Trump of "lying, cheating, and staggering fraud," claiming his actions hurt honest borrowers by skewing the lending market. But the appeals court saw right through this nonsense.

The Ruling: Excessive Penalty Violates the Constitution

In a decisive opinion, Judges Dianne T. Renwick and Peter H. Moulton declared the massive disgorgement order—essentially forcing Trump to cough up nearly half a billion dollars in "ill-gotten gains"—unconstitutional under the Eighth Amendment, which prohibits excessive fines. While the court acknowledged that some injunctive measures to reform the Trump Organization's business practices were warranted, the financial hammer was way over the top.

This reversal came after oral arguments nearly 11 months ago, an unusually long wait that underscores the complexity and the stakes involved. During the appeal, the penalties were paused, and Trump posted a $175 million bond to stave off collection. Now, the entire monetary penalty is wiped clean, though the case could head to New York's highest court for further review.

Trump's Reaction: Vindication and a Warning to the Witch Hunters

President Trump, never one to mince words, has long decried this case as election interference orchestrated by James and Engoron. His legal team argued that many claims were time-barred and that James abused a consumer-protection statute meant for public harms, not private transactions where everyone walked away happy.

In the wake of this win, expect Trump to double down on his narrative of being targeted by a corrupt deep state. And he's not just talking—he's fighting back. Trump's Justice Department has already subpoenaed James for records related to the lawsuit, investigating whether she violated his civil rights in what her attorney dismissively called a "political retribution campaign." If that's not the tables turning, what is?

Implications: A Blow to Lawfare and a Boost for Trump's Empire

This ruling couldn't come at a better time for Trump, who has weathered a storm of legal battles while reclaiming the White House. It removes a massive financial cloud over his real estate empire, stabilizes his businesses, and sends a clear message to leftist prosecutors: Your partisan games won't hold up in court.

But it's bigger than Trump. This decision highlights the dangers of weaponizing the judiciary against political opponents—a tactic conservatives have warned about for years. With James now under scrutiny herself, we might finally see accountability for those who abuse power in the name of "justice."

As X user @nicksortor aptly put it in his viral post: "Another L for Big Tish! It’s amazing how the tables have turned!" Indeed, the radical left's house of cards is crumbling, one bogus verdict at a time.

Let's keep the pressure on. Share this story, support Trump, and demand an end to the two-tiered justice system. America First means justice for all—not just the elites' enemies.