Congressman Matt Gaetz is no stranger to controversy. Usually, he's on the positive side as far as America First patriots are concerned. Occasionally, he goes off the rails and leaves MAGA faithful scratching their heads.

Tuesday night's endorsement can be classified as the latter.

In a Tweet, Gaetz endorsed former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy to replace Ronna Romney McDaniel as Chairperson for the Republican National Committee. McDaniel is reportedly stepping down soon.

I fully endorse Kevin McCarthy for RNC Chair. Kevin is well organized and a very high-revenue fundraiser. He will also be well-liked by the RNC Committee. The RNC Chair doesn’t make any policy decisions, set any agenda, or negotiate against Democrats, ever. Kevin would be terrific.

Gaetz led the successful charge to force McCarthy to vacate the Chair. His argument for putting McCarthy in charge of the organization responsible for fundraising in a presidential election year is sound on one level as McCarthy is known for extremely successful fundraising. The rest of Gaetz' endorsement reasoning is wrong.

To say the RNC Chair does not make policy decisions or set agendas is demonstrably inaccurate. The RNC helps pick winners and losers during primary season. They also decide which races to lean on and which to ignore during the general election.

McDaniel famously botched the last Virginia elections. In 2022, the RNC conspicuously left important races in Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Alaska with limited national party support; one can argue that the "Red Tsunami" failed to materialize because the RNC favored Republicans who aligned with moderate policies. These are just some examples of how the RNC Chair sets agendas.

Gaetz is right most of the time but when he's wrong he's disastrously wrong. He should declare that his endorsement was satirical and back someone who can actually help the nation instead of working directly for the UniParty Swamp.