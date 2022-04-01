Matt Walsh Exposes the Utter Lunacy of the LGBTQIA+ Supremacy Agenda
It was never my intention to cover so much about Cultural Marxism, but lately it's become such an important topic that America First patriots need to pay attention if they're not already.
To "celebrate" #TransDayOfVisibility, conservative commentator Matt Walsh from The Daily Wire took to Twitter for a simple demonstration. He said nothing disparaging other than sarcasm over the false narrative that transgender people need even MORE visibility than they have today.
It’s a good thing that we have a #TransDayOfVisibility because aside from this day, and Pride Month, and International Pronouns Day, and Lesbian Visibility Day, and International Day Against Homophobia, and Harvey Milk Day, and Pansexual and Panromantic Visibility Day, and (cont)
Bisexuality Day, and Bisexual Awareness Week, and National Coming Out Day, and National LGBT Center Awareness Day, and Spirit Day, and Intersex Awareness Day, and Asexual Awareness Week, and Transgender Day Of Remembrance, and (cont)
Pansexual Pride Day, and Aromantic Spectrum Awareness Week, and Omnisexual Visibility Day, and Non-Binary Awareness Week, and Transgender Parent Day, and every other day and hour and minute of our lives, we really don’t celebrate the LGBT community enough
It's a simple illustration of the lunacy, but also a mild condemnation of a society that has elevated the LGBTQIA+ (it's a long and inexplicably growing acronym and I have no idea what it all stands for) community above all others. I'll be less mild. I think it's the most dangerous gaslighting ever perpetrated against American citizens. Considering that every aspect of life in American now centers around "equity" and "visibility" for a very small portion of the population, we need to question the true end goals of the agenda.
Our military is now woke. Entertainment has been woke for a while but has hit ludicrous speed since Joe Biden was installed into the White House. Big Tech censors anyone who speaks ill or even uses the "wrong" pronoun. No, I do not think this is a minor blip in the history of the United States. I think this is an existential threat, one that is intended to pull Americans away from the Biblical worldview to accept an ideology that is both dangerous and nonsensical.
Image by David Prasad from Fresno, CA., United States, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
We do everything we can to promote the America First agenda and spread the truth to the nation. If you want to help support what we do, please consider a premium Substack subscription.
Destroy the family, destroy society. Multi-front vicious assaults and takedowns on previously accepted norms and mores is being advanced. All part and parcel of Saul Alinsky's Marxist "Rules for Radicals" (Revolutionaries). The installment of the Obama Trojan Horse opened the door and now, 14 years later, the "Fundamental Transformation" of the USA is being realized. The cancer had been firmly rooted during those 8 years of "You're A Racist" pass.
I remember, back in the day, when sex was considered to be a private matter. Even your private parts were called just that. No one would dare to publicly announce how they experienced sexual intimacy, and insist that you pay close attention because you would be required to call them by special pronouns. We let boys be boys, and girls be girls.
Sports were fairly played by both genders; it was a part of social fabric the entire community could enjoy together. Baseball, basketball, swimming, tennis, hockey… even bicycles were designed to accommodate the natural male and female bodies.
We didn’t need google to tell us what a particular acronym meant - or need to stop and try to figure out how that one worked or didn’t work.. or …. whatever.
We had boys & girls who grew up to be men & woman, they married and had children. The first thing people announced to waiting family and friends was, “ITS A BOY (or GIRL)!”
If you weren’t sure what you were you could look down your pants and figure it out. Honest to God. Children didn’t need sex education to explicitly show them every manner of perversion; they would discover their own natural sexuality on their own when they reached puberty, and beyond, and it wasn’t complicated.
People lived their entire lives in the same body they were born in, as one gender, imagine that! You have to wonder how much money big pharma-medical establishment makes inventing a problem for which meds for a lifetime and surgeries are required.
This gender confusion is something only humans could possibly think up. You don’t see it in the animal kingdom. They don’t need classes to teach them what they are or how to reproduce. SMH