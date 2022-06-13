There was a time when it was almost justifiable for people to claim the Covid jabs prevented them from getting very sick once they were infected. The data was still obscure, whereas today it's crystal clear that IF the Covid injections offer any mitigating effects at all, those effects wane within a couple of months following initial jabs or boosters.

Many who refuse to even look at the data continue their delusion, but people like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau do not have the excuse of ignorance. As a world leader, he is fully aware that the jabs aren't protecting anyone and may actually be doing harm to the immune system, making it EASIER for the injected to get sick.

Nevertheless, the woke PM took to Twitter to not only announce he has Covid again, but also to perpetuate the lie that he would have been worse off if he hadn't been jabbed.

I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots. So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted. Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves.

"I feel okay, but that's because I got my shots." Wow. Sentiment towards the jabs has been souring and fear of Covid has been fading, but the powers-that-be still feel obliged to press their false narratives about both. They want Pandemic Panic Theater to have a revival and they want every man, woman, and child on earth to get jabbed as many times as possible.

Lest we forget, Trudeau caught Covid in January. It's also noteworthy that he just met with Joe Biden and other world leaders. According to San Diego Tribune:

The positive test comes after he met with U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. Biden took a “family photo” with Trudeau on Friday and met with him on Thursday.

There has been an odd political divide when it comes to politicians getting Covid in recent months. The vast majority who are announcing their diagnosis have been leftists, including Barack Obama, Jen Psaki, and a slew of Democrats on Capitol Hill. Is this a coincidence? Are they lying to try to trickle Covid back into the consciousness of a world that's ready to move on? Are leftists just more likely to get boosted?

To those who have either never gotten jabbed or who have stopped taking the boosters, remain diligent despite the lies being tossed at us daily. To everyone else, wake up before it's too late for you.