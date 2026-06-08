JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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Emmy's avatar
Emmy
6d

The best is yet to come!!

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David Siemens's avatar
David Siemens
6d

JD you always provide a keen insight and hope for a better tomorrow. God's plans are His alone.

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