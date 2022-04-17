If you read this site often, you're very well aware that America's corporate media only covers the stories that go along with the narrative they've been instructed to propagate by the powers-that-be. When it comes to shootings, for example, they will either offer wall-to-wall coverage for weeks or they'll completely ignore the story altogether, depending on what the prevailing circumstances were.

We've seen a few "mass shootings" over the past week that conveniently happened right when the Biden regime announced their push for gun control. A conspiratorial person might think it's all by designed considering how we went so long without much news of "mass shootings" and now it's almost a nightly event.

What they won't tell you is that shootings happen constantly in Chicago and other Democrat hellhole cities across the country. There were more people shot in Chicago this weekend than any of the "mass shootings" that took place, yet you don't hear about it. The reason for this is obvious. Chicago already has the most draconian gun control laws in the nation and as easily predicted by anyone who pays attention to such things, they have resulted in MORE shootings.

Where guns are free to be carried, criminals are more reluctant to engage in violent crimes because they know they could get shot by anyone around them. In cities like Chicago, the only people who concern criminals because they might have a gun are other criminals.

Here's what Breitbart reported about this weekend alone:

Fourteen people were shot, one of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago. FOX 32 / Chicago Sun-Times reported that the shooting fatality occurred Sunday morning about 2:20 a.m. “in the 8400 block of South Aberdeen Street.” The victim, a 27-year-old man, was standing outside when the shot rang out. He was hit in the leg and transported to a hospital, where he died. Breitbart News noted 27 people were shot, six of them fatally, last weekend in Lightfoot’s Chicago. The Chicago Tribunereported 145 homicides in Chicago January 1, 2022, through April 9, 2022. 2021 was the deadliest year Chicago has witnessed in a quarter of century. The Hill pointed out Chicago police confirmed the city witnessed 797 homicides during the course of 2021.

It's up to those of us in independent media and our loyal readers to get the facts out about guns. The Biden regime and corporate media ignore cities like Chicago because it goes against their narrative. We need to spread the truth.