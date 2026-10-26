JD Rucker

JD Rucker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
173dVietVet's avatar
173dVietVet
15h

JD - - Very well stated.

This is a “keeper”, And one to send around.

Reply
Share
BE's avatar
BE
15h

Many come to this country, because they want a better life, but refuse to assimilate to the ways that made this country better. Thus they end up tearing it down and destroying the very system that made this country great.

Reply
Share
1 reply
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JD Rucker · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture