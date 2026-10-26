Someone moves to Finland and immediately starts complaining that there are too many Finnish people. The clip circulates, the clown emoji follows, and half the replies still treat the real problem as “racism” rather than the obvious farce. That is the entire multicultural experiment in miniature. The guest arrives, finds the host culture intact, and treats the host’s continued existence as the offense. Opposition to that arrangement is not racism. It is the refusal to let a psychological operation finish the job it started.

Multiculturalism does not mean “people from elsewhere may live here.” America has always done that. Multiculturalism means the dominant culture of a nation must surrender its dominance so that parallel cultures can be maintained, subsidized, and eventually elevated.

In a proper society, guests stay guests. They learn the language, the customs, and the basic expectations of the house. They keep whatever private traditions they want inside their own walls. They assimilate and they become a benefit to their adoptive culture. What they do not get is the right to rewrite the house rules because the hosts were raised to be polite.

That politeness is the blade. Western societies spent generations teaching their children that open hostility toward outsiders is vulgar, that borders are mean, that insisting on assimilation is bigoted. The people who want the West dismantled simply handed those children a ready-made moral language. Call any limit “xenophobia.” Call any preference for continuity “supremacy.” Call the desire to remain what you already are “hate.” The tool works in every setting because the target was already trained not to swing back.

Angela Merkel said the quiet part out loud in 2010. German multiculturalism had “utterly failed.” People from different backgrounds were not living happily side by side. The gastarbeiter who arrived for temporary labor stayed, kept their own world, and the official story that everyone would eventually blend never materialized. Merkel’s own party still treated the admission as a temporary rhetorical adjustment rather than a reason to stop repeating the same experiment. Europe kept the policy and kept the results.

Victor Davis Hanson described the mechanism years earlier. Multiculturalism is not the study of other cultures. It is the deliberate elevation of non-Western cultures above the West for political ends. Western sins are magnified; non-Western pathologies are excused or blamed on the West. The only culture required to apologize for existing is the one that built the conditions everyone else wants to enter. That is not tolerance. It is a one-way ratchet.

The same ratchet appears in American cities. Dearborn is no longer a future warning. A majority-Middle-Eastern city with public calls to prayer and Christian ministers told they are not welcome is the present outcome of the same doctrine. You cannot deport citizens who arrived legally. You also cannot pretend that a culture which rejects the host’s core assumptions will simply adopt them because officials keep saying “diversity is strength.” Policy fixes alone do not reverse a demographic and cultural shift once it is entrenched.

I was born abroad. My mother was a captain in the United States Army. We assimilated. That is what the old arrangement required and what most earlier waves accepted. The new arrangement does not require it. It treats the demand for assimilation itself as the problem. The result is not a richer common culture. It is a collection of imported grievances and parallel authorities that treat the original society as the obstacle to be removed.

Be not unequally yoked together with unbelievers: for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? and what communion hath light with darkness?

The people running the operation do not believe all cultures are equal. They believe the host culture is uniquely illegitimate and therefore uniquely obligated to dissolve itself. Everyone else’s particularity is protected or celebrated. Only the West is told that its particularity is a moral failing.

That is not an accident of good intentions. It is the Swiss Army knife: one doctrine, multiple blades, all of them pointed at the same target. The politeness we were taught to prize is the handle they grip.

Europe is burning. If America doesn’t wake up, we’re next.