The utter disgrace of the January 6 Unselect Committee hit ludicrous speed today as the Democrats and RINOs voted unanimously to subpoena Donald Trump before the midterm elections.

According to ABC News:

To close out their tenth hearing overall -- the ninth since June -- the House Jan. 6 committee unanimously voted to subpoena Trump. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., offered the historic resolution and requested a voice vote. Each of the nine members, including seven Democrats and two Republicans, voted yes. "It is our obligation to seek Donald Trump's testimony," chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said about the subpoena.

This is a purely political move at a time when Democrats, RINOs, and their globalist elite handlers are as desperate as they've been in a long time. America First candidates are surging across the country and President Trump is still their ideological leader. If they can tarnish him enough before election day, they will give corporate media the fodder necessary to explain "miraculous" victories. These victories will come through massive, widespread voter fraud, of course, but putting the focus on Trump will suspend disbelief.

Is this the October surprise the Democrats hope to use to salvage their election prospects? Seems like it. Now, patriots must fight extra-hard to discredit fake news and the evil members of the January 6 Anti-Trump Committee.