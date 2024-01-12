Senator Rand Paul announced Friday morning that he has an opinion about the upcoming election. He did NOT endorse a candidate. Instead, he declared that one candidate in particular must never be president.

He even launched a website, NeverNikki.net.

According to the site:

I have been watching the GOP Primary closely for a while now, and I like various aspects of several candidates - Republicans like President Trump, Governor DeSantis, and Vivek Ramaswamy. I’m interested in the ideas of some independents too, such as Bobby Kennedy. As I look over the field, I don’t think I yet have a first choice, but I do know one thing: count me in as Never Nikki.

His thread on Twitter broke down the details of his decision.

Never Nikki. Never.