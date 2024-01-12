NeverNikki: Rand Paul Says America CANNOT Vote for NeoCon Nikki Haley
I wholeheartedly agree with that sentiment.
Senator Rand Paul announced Friday morning that he has an opinion about the upcoming election. He did NOT endorse a candidate. Instead, he declared that one candidate in particular must never be president.
He even launched a website, NeverNikki.net.
According to the site:
I have been watching the GOP Primary closely for a while now, and I like various aspects of several candidates - Republicans like President Trump, Governor DeSantis, and Vivek Ramaswamy.
I’m interested in the ideas of some independents too, such as Bobby Kennedy.
As I look over the field, I don’t think I yet have a first choice, but I do know one thing: count me in as Never Nikki.
His thread on Twitter broke down the details of his decision.
Never Nikki. Never.
NeverNikki: Rand Paul Says America CANNOT Vote for NeoCon Nikki Haley
I could not agree more. Nikki Haley is a dangerous empty dress. She has no understanding of domestic or international issues. She waves her arms, sticks out her chin, and speaks nonsense. Her campaign ads are like outtakes from a failed comedy routine. NEVER Nikki.
Neither Nikki nor Vivek are eligible to be Pres or VPres. They are not “natural born citizens”. THEY ARE ANCHOR BABIES !!
Natural born citizens are those whose two parents were both US citizens when they were born. Both Nikki and Vivek has parents here in visa and we’re not citizens. Others in this category include Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Bibb Jindal, Tulsi Gabbard.