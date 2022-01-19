As a reminder, we moved our emails from the companies that canceled us to Substack. This has replaced our previous NOQ Report newsletter, and it’s SO much better.

There are still so many unanswered questions about what all happened on January 6, 2021. Evidence continues to emerge that shows the mostly peaceful protesters were prompted by government operatives into entering the Capitol Building. Now, more video shows murder victim Ashli Babbitt was doing something the official narrative failed to report.

New video analysis claims that Ashli Babbitt – the U.S. veteran executed by Capitol Police officer Michael Byrd – was attempting to diffuse the situations between rioters destroying the doors leading to the Speaker’s Lobby at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6th and the police guarding them. Babbitt even went so far as to step between one of the men around her and the police, before being executed on government property. [read more]

Portland is lost. With many of the finest citizens of the city and the state of Oregon leaving for places where law and order are allowed, the radical leftists have established ongoing control of the city for as long as it’s still standing. Unfortunately, that may not be much longer if they don’t reverse course quickly. [read more]

As some left-leaning parents rethink their stance on K-12 school lockdown mandates, they face censure from their former political allies. Meanwhile, a recent poll shows Democrats out of step with the majority of Americans on vaccine mandate enforcement measures. [read more]

Vaccine mandates have taken on a life of their own outside of the Biden-Harris regime’s failure to convince the Supreme Court to disavow the U.S. Constitution. Despite the OSHA ruling dropping the mandate for employers with over 100 employees, many are continuing with their mandate plans unabated. [read more]

President Joe Biden’s nominee for commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission hates Fox News and wants the federal agency to regulate conservative broadcasts because she disagrees with them. [read more]

In this time of change, more and more people have turned to the Internet. Many are working from home, more shopping is being done online, many schools are offering virtual options for students. Unfortunately, criminals are also taking advantage of these changes. There are hidden dangers of the internet that we need to be aware of. [read more]

Malik Faisal Akram, who was known as Faisal Akram, had a well known Islamic extremist history to British and American intelligence. Akram ranted, prior to his travel to the U.S, that he wished he had died in the 9/11 terror attacks. He was a regular visitor to Pakistan, and reportedly a member of the Tablighi Jamaat group set up to ‘purify’ Islam. To say the U.S. intelligence system knew Faisal Akram would be an understatement. The FBI knowledge of Akram has now been confirmed by The Daily Mail. [read more]

For two years, the political class’s ineptitude has been on full display. School shutdowns, business closures, and endless mask mandates have all proven relatively ineffective at stemming the spread of COVID-19 (never mind reducing hospitalizations and deaths), yet politicians continued instituting these harmful and useless measures in a desperate attempt to be perceived as doing something. [read more]