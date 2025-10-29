America First Report

NY Nanny
Oct 29

I am a native New Yorker- born here and lived in the Hudson Valley my whole life.

Even before Hamas Mamdani, NYC had become a cesspool thanks to one important factor that is shared with all the other dying American cities- namely, that it is completely controlled by DEMONRATS.

I am kind of surprised that JD didn't mention that little feature since it is yet another example of what happens when the DEMS come to power. Truly they are the party of Satan and it saddens me greatly that so many of my own relatives and friends are members.

What really was the death knell for NY City was the CVD Scamdemic. There will be no coming back from that treachery. The damage was too great and the Dems were able to take advantage of it and spread their poison throughout the state and consolidate power via the Teachers Union.

We who live in the suburbs are already seeing the results of CVD- in the last 4-5 years our small towns and cities have been flooded with wealthy, ultra liberal, Demo-Commies who have moved in and taken over along with the ones who lived here already.

If Hamas Man does indeed become mayor, I expect our housing and taxes will be unaffordable for those of us who live in the 'burbs. Truly this is the Great Replacement and it's already too late to contain it. The other cities have fallen and if this scumbag does get in, so will NYC.

One other note: the state and national Republican Party deserves a lot of blame. They are just as corrupt as the Dems and they do not support their candidates. It didn't help that President Trump refused to endorse Curtis. I am really shocked because they are both New Yorkers who love NYC.

Naomi States
Oct 29

At least he is being sued for accepting foreign campaign money (Muslim Brotherhood etc.). We must accept nothing.the only spiritual power greater is Jesus. Join with Christian’s to resist and overthrow these demon powers.

