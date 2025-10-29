Zohran Mamdani is New York City’s next mayor. There are those who are holding out hope that some scandal will break or the polls are wrong or he’ll get deported or... something. But the last real sliver of hope of an electoral reversal died when neither Andrew Cuomo nor Curtis Sliwa dropped out before early voting began. It will take an act of God to stop Mamdani at this point, and I’m being quite literal when I say that.

As bad as things are going to get in the Big Apple, we have to turn our focus to the rest of the country. The Islamist-Marxist contagion must be contained. We’ve seen a glimpse of what happens to western society once the contagion spreads. It happened in London and is now spreading throughout the United Kingdom. As bad as Sadiq Khan has been for the Brits, Mamdani represents a far worse potential for America.

He’s more radical. He’s more charismatic. He’s better funded. And we’re about to witness the most concentrated effort by the Globalist Elite Cabal to infect America since Barack Obama’s Cultural Marxist rise in the mid-2000s just prior to his presidential run. They’re going to unleash everything they can to not only prop up Mamdani, but to make him the prototype for electoral victories across the nation.

This is the emergence of the Red-Green Alliance in the United States of America. If we don’t quarantine it to New York City (and Minneapolis where Omar Fateh may win), then it will spread just as it has done in the UK and parts of Europe.

The biggest roadblock for us is timidity from patriots who do not want to call it out. The tired playbook of the left will be invoked in which any criticism on Mamdani will be labeled Islamophobia. Sadly, this will keep far too many in and out of politics from calling out the Red-Green Alliance. To counter this, the focus will obviously be on the Red side, the Marxist policies Mamdani will bring to New York City. That’s the low-hanging fruit and will make itself more apparent the deeper we get into Mamdani’s time as mayor.

Let’s just not forget the Green side. Political Islam can be far more powerful if not contained. As impossible as it is for most to imagine America pandering to it anytime soon, we have to remember that few paid attention to it in Europe until it actually took hold. And now that some are finally calling it out, it appears to be too late. There are parts of Europe that are now lost.

Mamdani’s victory will not just be a local embarrassment—it’s a warning siren to every city, state, and citizen who still believes in the principles that built this nation. His campaign wasn’t built on serving the people of New York. It was built on reshaping them. He has openly aligned himself with movements that seek to demonize America’s allies and destabilize our moral foundation.

The danger isn’t merely ideological. It’s spiritual. What Mamdani represents is a fusion of Marxist materialism and Islamist zealotry, a zealous power structure wrapped in the language of “justice” and “liberation.” It’s the same toxic blend that hollowed out once-proud European cities and left them in cultural and moral chaos. The Red-Green Alliance uses compassion as camouflage. It preaches tolerance while silencing dissent. It weaponizes victimhood to gain control, then replaces liberty with obedience.

The globalist class loves men like Mamdani because they are the perfect tools: polished, radical, and unashamedly anti-Western. They will portray his mayorship as a model of progress while quietly steering America toward dependency, division, and moral decay. Under his leadership, New York City will almost certainly accelerate its descent into chaos—more crime, more taxes, more censorship, and less freedom. Families will flee. Businesses will follow. The city that once symbolized the American dream will become a case study in cultural collapse.

That’s why “political quarantine” isn’t hyperbole. We must isolate this contagion for our very survival as a nation. Other cities must resist embracing this ideology at all costs. Governors and legislators across red and purple states must harden their borders against the policies and cultural influence that will soon radiate out of New York. State sovereignty, parental rights, and local control are the antidotes to the metastatic spread of globalist control. If America is to remain a constitutional republic under God, its citizens must learn to draw moral boundaries and defend them.

This battle is not between right and left—it’s between those who believe in truth and those who believe in power. Mamdani’s rise was made possible not just by radical activism but by the apathy of good people who stopped paying attention. Christians, patriots, and traditionalists cannot afford to look away anymore. Every election now has spiritual weight. Every school board, city council, and mayor’s office can either preserve or poison the fabric of the nation.

New York City made its choice. Some would argue that the Globalist Elite Cabal forced the choice upon them. Now, the rest of America must make our own choices by defying the rise of ideological idiocy that follows. We can shake our heads and mock the insanity, or we can recognize that what begins in the cities rarely stays there. If we want to preserve our country’s soul, we must treat the ideology that elevated Mamdani as the virus it is—and seal it off before it spreads beyond control.