Update: Due to weather, the event has been moved to Livestream-Only.

Original Article:

Rallies are great. They get like-minded people excited and ready to vote for their favorite candidates or support their favorite groups. But most rallies seem to end when the music dies down. All too often, there is little in the form of tangible action that happens afterwards.

On Saturday, February 5, we are holding the American Action Summit to End Medical Tyranny. This event will be held at three locations simultaneously with the entire event livestreamed. My subscribers get $10 off either in-person tickets or livestream tickets by using promo code “NOQ”.

The speakers include Dr. Sherri Tenpenny in Ohio, Dr. Mark Sherwood in Iowa, Pastor Greg Locke in Tennessee and six other amazing speakers. As the name indicates, our focus is going to be on ACTION. We aren’t here to entertain or make a statement. We want to make an impact.

Medical tyranny comes in many forms. Whether it’s face masks mandated on children who have an infinitesimal chance of succumbing to Covid-19, untenable social distancing and lockdown rules, or the rapidly spreading vaccine mandates imposed by public and private entities, it’s clear that the battle for our freedoms is far from over.

Please take time to review the website and reserve your tickets today. This event will not be the last. We will use this as a launching pad so we can hold more events across the country.