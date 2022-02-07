‘No Censorship’: Rumble CEO Offers Joe Rogan $100M Contract
It's a serious offer. There are questions about whether Rogan could even take it considering the deal he made with Spotify for roughly the same amount. But if he gets canned, all bets are off.
Joe Rogan has become a symbol of both Big Tech censorship and cancel culture. There are coordinated efforts to try to remove him, and while I don’t always agree with his perspectives I appreciate the “based” nature of what he says and does. He goes forward with what he really feels and as an American, I will defend his right to say it even if I disagree with many of his thoughts.
Rumble may be bluffing. That’s not to say they wouldn’t really pay him $100 million to move his show; I’ve spoken to Rumble executives and they are definitely sincere. But the “bluff” comes down to his contract. Surely Spotify, who gave him $100 million themselves, won’t let him go so easily. But what happens if they’re forced to do so by cancel culture? Rumble seems like a great place for Rogan (and the rest of us) to be.
Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski is offering podcaster Joe Rogan a $100 million contract over four years on his uncensored platform. The video streaming platform tweeted out the letter Monday, saying, “we are ready to fight alongside you” as the Left is trying to cancel Rogan. [read more]
would be great for rumble. pretty soon these guys will be out of cancel/censor juice. spotify headed the way of twitter, cnn, and ‘meta’ .. sure they keep kicking people off for pointing out obvious aspects of objective reality (frankly not far enough with 70% compliance with fake ass retarded unicorn narrative and holding the tongue to appease the psychopathic criminal “elite’) … but less and less does anyone notice. youtube is the real prize at this point with extreme but less cartoonish/incendiary censorship/manipulation). it would be great to see any substantive alternative. maybe this will be the spark. at this point it is only a matter of time. the cat is out of the bag and never going back. total loss of public trust and corresponding awakening at tsunami status + accelerating . no wonder they were shitting bricks over the looking glass stuff. they saw this wave crashing into them back in the 90s at least. panic mode trying to escape the timeline singularity.. i guess it was predicted lol. now we all get to watch too.
every move backfires. covid was an evil and deliberate criminal plot (in line with 911 and all the others .. constant fixtures for millennia)… but the greatest blessing. none of this could have happened otherwise. every effort blows up in their evil faces, more and mote spectacularly.. seems there must be a lot of saboteurs and infiltration. let the self destruction and comedy continue. we are at the end of wizard of oz looking on with amusement but also disgust and betrayal. legions more reaching end of yellow brick road and joining us every day. pass the popcorn and the weed yall
If Spotify keeps deleting his past podcasts, they are possibly breaking contract and Rogan could keep the millions. Rogan could pull out and go to Rumble. What a huge boom to Rumble that would be. Big smack down to censorship in the process. I’m only hoping for such. These corporate dolts with no spine to tell these cry babies that they aren’t forced to listen and words can’t hurt their fragile self esteem. Stop running a business like a day care center handing out bandaids for boo boos.