Joe Rogan has become a symbol of both Big Tech censorship and cancel culture. There are coordinated efforts to try to remove him, and while I don’t always agree with his perspectives I appreciate the “based” nature of what he says and does. He goes forward with what he really feels and as an American, I will defend his right to say it even if I disagree with many of his thoughts.

Rumble may be bluffing. That’s not to say they wouldn’t really pay him $100 million to move his show; I’ve spoken to Rumble executives and they are definitely sincere. But the “bluff” comes down to his contract. Surely Spotify, who gave him $100 million themselves, won’t let him go so easily. But what happens if they’re forced to do so by cancel culture? Rumble seems like a great place for Rogan (and the rest of us) to be.

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski is offering podcaster Joe Rogan a $100 million contract over four years on his uncensored platform. The video streaming platform tweeted out the letter Monday, saying, “we are ready to fight alongside you” as the Left is trying to cancel Rogan. [read more]

An intriguing aspect of the pandemic getting little attention is the formation of microscopic blood clots throughout bodies. These are not easily found through conventional medical scanning and imaging technologies. [read more]

Racist messages were written on the door of a black female Southern Illinois University Edwardsville student, prompting protests at the school and calls for the accused – two white students – to be expelled. [read more]

As 2022 unfolds, there’s much concern regarding the US economy and our geopolitical standing. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the United States was once again the world’s largest economy in 2021, producing an estimated $22.94 trillion or 24.4 percent of global GDP. The number is especially impressive given the population of the US. at just over 333 million people, which is a per capita GDP of roughly $68,700, among the highest in the world. [read more]

Now is the time to buy physical gold and silver. Our Gold Guy is the one we trust to get precious medals delivered to your home or storage venue at prices below what the “Big Metals” corporations charge. PLUS, the company is operated by America-First patriots.

We have some indications that the tide could be turning against widespread mask mandates in public schools. On Monday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to announce that he will end the state’s mask mandate for students and staff at schools as of March 7. [read more]

The lack of critical thinking that we see in the world of journalism today is absolutely frightening. Way too often, the mainstream media simply takes the information that it is being fed and packages it as “truth” for an unsuspecting public. And since the general public does so little critical thinking at this point, most of the time the misinformation that is being foisted upon us goes virtually unchallenged. [read more]

What a difference a midterm election makes. Or should make, that is, come January 2023, after the Republican Party more than likely kicks Democrat ass in November and takes back control of the House — and hopefully the Senate — in January. [read more]

It was a flop that would make Lebron James jealous. In Ottawa, a counter protester against the Freedom Convoy was “hit” by a truck. The subsequent fall to the ground was caught on tape, adding more fodder upon which the Trudeau-loving vaxx-nannies can air their grievances. [read more]

Share America First Report