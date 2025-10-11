Zohran Mamdani will do tremendous damage to New York City if he becomes mayor. In fact, the place where I used to call home may be unsalvageable before all is said and done. What’s worse is that his brand of Neo-Marxist evil could spread as a result of his victory. However, the alternative is equally evil, replacing insane Neo-Marxism with calculated corruption.

The establishment media and New York political insiders are buzzing with a familiar narrative: “Curtis Sliwa should drop out to stop the socialist.” It’s the same tired lesser-of-two-evils argument that’s been used for decades to keep conservatives trapped in a losing cycle — forced to choose between open radicals on the left and the corrupt political machine that enables them. This time, the “evil” to be stopped is Mamdani, the Democrat Socialist assemblyman from Astoria. The “savior” is none other than disgraced former Governor Andrew Cuomo. And the target for elimination, of course, is the one man actually standing up for New Yorkers: Curtis Sliwa.

Let’s be blunt — there is no practical difference between Mamdani’s socialist utopianism and Cuomo’s brand of establishment corruption. One dreams of turning New York into a collectivist experiment; the other already helped drive it into the ground with authoritarian policies, economic mismanagement, and personal scandal. Mamdani represents the ideological decay of the modern left, while Cuomo represents its moral rot. Trading one for the other is not a victory — it’s a lateral move within the same political swamp.

Cuomo’s allies want conservatives to believe that replacing a socialist with a “moderate” Democrat would be some kind of moral or practical improvement. But what would really change? Taxes would still rise. Crime would still be tolerated. Bureaucrats would still crush small businesses while coddling illegal aliens. The same corrupt unions, globalist developers, and party bosses would still call the shots. The Cuomo machine and the socialist wing may hate each other personally, but ideologically they serve the same goal — permanent one-party rule.

But I’m not here to debate who would be less awful for New York City. If I was forced to pick one or the other, I’d go with the devil we know in Cuomo over the demonic wildcard of Mamdani. But the practical differences between the two as mayor are not worth corrupting our principles to back one over the other.

Curtis Sliwa, the founder of the Guardian Angels and one of the few true fighters left in New York politics, refuses to play by those rules. He’s not in this race to be a spoiler or to hand the seat to anyone. He’s in it because New Yorkers deserve a real choice — not a rigged game where the outcome is always the same, no matter which Democrat wins.

The “strategic voters” demanding that Sliwa step aside are really just protecting the system. They don’t want voters to see that a non-establishment candidate can break through the narrative. They fear that if Sliwa gains traction, it will expose how hollow both sides of the Democrat coin have become. That’s why the pressure campaign has begun: “Be realistic, Curtis. Don’t split the vote.”

But realism is not the same as surrender.

The right’s biggest mistake for decades in New York City has been playing defense within a rigged framework. We’re told to compromise, to vote for the lesser evil, to wait for things to get worse before we can make them better. Meanwhile, the left — both its radical and its “moderate” wings — advances relentlessly. They never drop out “for the greater good.” They never sacrifice their principles for “unity.” Yet conservatives are constantly asked to kneel at the altar of pragmatism, and in doing so, we’ve allowed the Overton window to shift so far left that even a corrupt, scandal-ridden Cuomo now looks “moderate” by comparison.

That illusion must end. Standing for principle is not stubbornness — it’s the only way to reverse decades of cultural and political decay. Curtis Sliwa represents more than a candidacy; he represents resistance to the entire rigged system that keeps New York enslaved to one-party rule. Dropping out to help Andrew Cuomo would not just be a political mistake — it would be a moral betrayal.

Let the Democrats fight among themselves. Let the socialists and the establishment cannibalize their own party. Meanwhile, conservatives and independents who are sick of the entire circus should rally behind someone who actually stands for law, order, accountability, and freedom. Curtis Sliwa doesn’t owe Andrew Cuomo anything — least of all his withdrawal.

In this race, ideological purity isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity. Because when both sides of the leftist coin are evil, the only winning move is not to play their game at all.