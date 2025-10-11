America First Report

America First Report

Karen Kearns
Truth

Dee McClanahan
Mamdami is just the latest expression of the growing Islamic threat to our nation. It is growing because we keep allowing it, via expansion of rights not given to other religious groups (despite islam not being purely religious), and continued immigration from 3rd world barbaric nations.

And you are right, that Cuomo is the sign of moral rot that he even has a chance to win again after him murdering thousands of elderly patients during the covid outbreak. But that's also a sign of where our society is now.

Everyone is talking that if Mamdami wins then NYC will fall. That's the disconnect. If he wins, that shows you how fallen NYC already is.

1/2 of our populace feel it's ok to murder people they don't agree with.

1/2 of our populace feel it's ok to ban speech they don't agree with.

1/2 of our populace feel it's ok to hate law enforcement to the point of attacking them.

1/2 of our populace feel it's right to break down society to prop up socialism, one that kills millions of its own people.

1/2 of our populace feel it's ok to kill babies, many believing it's ok to kill them after birth.

21 more comments...

© 2025 JD Rucker
