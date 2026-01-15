With turmoil increasing in Minneapolis, President Donald Trump posted a warning on Truth Social for politicians in Minnesota:

If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State. Thank you for you attention to this matter! President DJT

The sentiment is appreciated. ICE officers and other federal agents are being physically attacked every day, though legacy media never reports it. Last night offered another escalation when a Venezuelan illegal alien and his accomplices beat an officer. His life was likely saved only because he shot the original suspect in the leg. Otherwise, he could have been beaten to death with one or more shovels the criminals were wielding.

There is no reason to wait. President Trump needs to invoke the Insurrection Act immediately. Minnesota Democrats aren’t going to do anything to stop the current revolt in Minneapolis. In fact, they are doing everything they can get away with publicly to incite more violence and they are working fervently behind the scenes to make it far worse.

No more warnings. Americans are in danger, especially the heroes in ICE and other law enforcement officers who are being targeted.

The insurrectionists stole a rifle last night. They collected secret documents about officers, suspects, and warrants. They did this by outnumbering law enforcement. It’s a blessing and a miracle that none of them have been murdered by these anti-American paid “protesters” by now. But if definitive action is not taken to quell this intentional chaos, it is only going to get worse.

I’m not a fan of massive law enforcement presence in general. My concerns about a police state and the various slippery slopes that can lead to one are not easily dismissed. But in this circumstance, I can and will dismiss those concerns. The country is barreling towards a cliff and if isn’t stopped, things are not going to be pretty. Patriotic Americans will be forced to take measures into their own hands, and that would not end pleasantly.

There are political challenges to the Insurrection Act. It’s a midterm election year and Republicans need help if they’re going to keep majorities on Capitol Hill. But if law and order are not restored, the negative impacts on the election and the nation will be far worse than any repercussions from invoking the Insurrection Act and suppressing the Marxists who are trying to destroy us.

Pray diligently. Keep your head on a swivel when out and about. And call on President Trump to take the extreme but necessary step of stopping this before it gets much worse. Please invoke the Insurrection Act now, Mr. President.