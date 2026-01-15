America First Report

America First Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lee ann's avatar
Lee ann
1d

Yes it’s obvious they have no intention of behaving like sane American citizens. Enough.

Reply
Share
15 replies
John C's avatar
John C
1d

It is way beyond time to use force to stop these insurrectionists and their FUNDERS.

Reply
Share
5 replies
48 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JD Rucker · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture