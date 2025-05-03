If there was a single moment that perfectly exemplified the failed Harris-Walz 2024 campaign, it was the 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris. Even before the full interview dropped, excerpts were posted online showing how the network heavily edited her responses to make her sound slightly less incapable of being President of the United States.

Those edits, which have been heavily panned by commentators on both the left and the right, should have meant the end of careers for those at CBS News who were involved. Instead, they're being rewarded by a Legacy Media Industrial Complex that doesn't yet realize they've lost all credibility.

According to Legal Insurrection:

That controversial 60 Minutes interview with then-Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris received an Emmy nomination. Yup. The 46th News & Documentary Emmy Awards nominated that interview for outstanding editing. I kid you not. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung provided Fox News with a great comment: “Of course it’s nominated for best editing because it takes some serious talent to edit Kamala’s answer into something that’s coherent and understandable, which in the end they still failed to do.”

Here's a media report of the incident from shortly after it happened:

For 60 Minutes to be nominated for an Emmy is ludicrous prima facie. They attempted to reduce the perceived idiocy of a major political candidate they supported. Meanwhile, they've been accused of editing Republicans and Republican candidates in the opposite direction, omitting portions of interviews that would be appealing to the American people.

The Harris interview prompted a lawsuit by President Trump. Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS News, is reportedly negotiating a settlement. This isn't sitting well with some of their "journalists."

According to Yahoo News:

Many CBS News journalists oppose a settlement. Former “60 Minutes” executive producer Bill Owens, who has fought against such a deal, resigned last month. Owens cited in his resignation the corporate restrictions placed on him in the wake of the Harris story, which is also the subject of an investigation by President Trump's FCC chairman.

For 60 Minutes to be nominated for an award to celebrate their unambiguous bias and shoddy version of "journalism" is just the latest reason why Americans must stop listening to legacy media altogether. It's bad enough they try to get away with manipulation, indoctrination, gaslighting, and brainwashing. It's far worse that they believe their actions are not only justified but potentially worthy of awards.