Editor's Commentary: Let's start with the most important takeaway from this disturbing development. The White House is not in charge of our nation. This was made crystal clear by the Pentagon's decision to keep Joe Biden and his team in the dark. Whoever they DID decide to tell about it — such as Comrade Barack Obama — then made the decision to keep the situation under wraps. That's concerning on every level whether you like the current regime or not.

For someone to deem it necessary to NOT inform the White House that the Secretary of Defense was in an intensive care unit is startling, not just because of breached protocols as corporate media is reporting but more importantly because it means unelected officials are calling the shots. This is likely not a surprise to our readers, but normies will be shocked. At least they would be if mockingbird media reported on it properly. Instead, they'll talk about "irregularities" or "miscommunications" and sweep this under the rug.

The real question we need answered (not that we expect any answers to come) is why Obama and his cronies decided that Biden didn't need to know his top military advisor was in grave danger. Here's the news story by Discern Reporter generated from corporate media reports...

Amid tensions in the Middle East, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was hospitalized, including spending four days in the intensive care unit, according to two senior administration officials.

The Pentagon did not inform senior officials in the White House’s National Security Council of Austin’s hospitalization until Thursday — three days after he arrived at Walter Reed Medical Center, a U.S. official confirms. Politico first reported the delay.

Austin was admitted to the hospital Monday night for "complications following a recent elective medical procedure," Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement Friday evening.

On Saturday, Austin released a statement taking responsibility for not disclosing his condition sooner. He stated, "I am very glad to be on the mend and look forward to returning to the Pentagon soon. I also understand the media concerns about transparency and I recognize I could have done a better job ensuring the public was appropriately informed. I commit to doing better. But this is important to say: this was my medical procedure, and I take full responsibility for my decisions about disclosure."

President Joe Biden spoke with Austin on Saturday evening, according to a senior administration official, who indicated it was the first phone call between the president and Austin since his hospitalization.

"It was a warm conversation," the senior administration official said. "The President wished him the best in his recovery and said he looks forward to seeing the Secretary back at the Pentagon soon."

Austin resumed his full duties on Friday evening and remained hospitalized on Saturday. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, who was on leave, has picked up his duties during his absence.

The Pentagon refused to provide details about the procedure or when it took place, and it won’t say whether Austin was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Asked why the Pentagon kept Austin’s hospitalization secret, Ryder told NBC News, "This has been an evolving situation in which we had to consider a number of factors."

While Austin has been hospitalized, the U.S. conducted a rare and controversial strike against a senior Iranian-backed militia member in Baghdad, bases with Americans have been attacked at least six times, and the Biden administration has been considering options to strike Houthi militants in response to their continued attacks against ships in the Red Sea.

Tension in the region centers on the Israel-Hamas war. In October, the U.S. Navy sent two carrier strike groups to the eastern Mediterranean Sea in response.

Iran-backed Houthi militants based in Yemen, unhappy with Israel’s attacks on Palestinian communities, have been attacking container ships in the Red Sea.

On Dec. 30, a U.S. Navy destroyer shot down two Houthi missiles after it responded to a strike on a container ship that resulted in no injuries or damage, military officials said at the time. The next day, Houthi rebels fired on Navy helicopters responding to a container ship distress call. The Navy fired back, sinking three small boats and killing the crews, officials said.

The U.S. is also wary of further regional entanglement as Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon exchange munitions with Israel along its northern border.