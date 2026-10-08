JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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David Siemens
Oct 8

Satan does not stand at your door with horns and a tail, cursing and spewing vile rhetoric. He presents as a refined gentleman in a good suit and with an upper class vocabulary. But that does not make him any less evil. We who are Christian must remember that our Savior was a Jewish carpenter.

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FreedomFighter
Oct 8

Good job, JD. Those hate filled on the left, along with a minority of right wing extremists, should wake up, shut their prejudiced ignorant mouths, and remember that is the little Satan (Israel) first, then the big Satan (USA) next. The targets are the Saturday (Jewish Sabbath) people, then the Sunday (Christian Sabbath) people after that. It is the Jews that shield Christians against the Muslim jihad. Their aim is to conquer the Western Nations to form a worldwide caliphate of Allah followers. Time to abandon the anti-Semite, anti-Zionist, anti-Jewish hate, and time to fight collectively to save yourselves from the murderous Mohamed Muslim sword.

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