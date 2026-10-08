October 7 was the slaughter. October 8 was the party.

Three years ago yesterday, Hamas terrorists poured out of Gaza, murdered roughly 1,200 people, raped women in front of their families, burned families alive, and dragged about 250 hostages back into tunnels. The Nova music festival became a killing field. Kibbutzim became abattoirs. The videos were not ambiguous. Babies were not a metaphor. And by the next morning, before the bodies were even counted, crowds in Times Square were cheering.

Satan revealed the plan that we’re currently seeing playing out in real time, a plan that starting three years ago. It wasn’t the massacre itself. That was the predicate. The coming-out party that followed it was the day a whole lot of people stopped pretending.

Townhall’s Julio Rosas was there on October 8. More than 500 people packed Times Square under banners organized by the NYC Democratic Socialists of America, the Palestinian Youth Movement, Al-Awda, and NY 4 Palestine. Speakers praised the invasion. The crowd roared. They chanted, “Resistance is justified when people are occupied.”

One speaker told them the media would call the attackers terrorists, but what had really happened was that the oppressed broke out of an open-air prison. The rockets were a feature. The dead were a rounding error.

The same weekend, the mask came off on the other side of the world. In Lakemba and Greenacre, Sydney, hundreds celebrated with fireworks. Sheikh Ibrahim Dadoun told the crowd he was smiling and happy.

“It’s a day of courage, it’s a day of pride, it’s a day of victory.”

The next night thousands marched on the Opera House, which the state had planned to light in Israeli colors. Scripture already had the script. “They have said, Come, and let us cut them off from being a nation; that the name of Israel may be no more in remembrance.”

Harvard did not wait for a rally. On October 8, more than 30 student groups, led by the Palestine Solidarity Committee, put their names on a letter holding “the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence.”

The bodies were still warm. The hostages were still being filmed in pickup trucks. The Ivy League’s answer was that the Jews had it coming. Just the News later reported that some of those groups quietly scrubbed their names once Bill Ackman and a pile of CEOs started asking who not to hire.

Courage lasted until the internship.

Students for Justice in Palestine chapters called the massacre a historic win and passed around paraglider graphics, a souvenir from the festival slaughter. At UNC, students screamed “We are Hamas” at Jewish classmates. At George Mason they chanted about hang gliders and “glory to the resistance fighters.” At Wisconsin it was “glory to the martyrs.” A Cornell professor, Russell Rickford, stood at a rally in Ithaca and said the attack was exhilarating and energizing. Fox News carried the clip. He later called the wording reprehensible and took a leave. The exhilaration was the tell. The apology was the cleanup.

But none of them really regret what they said. They only regret the consequences of being overcome by their joy over the rapes and murders of innocent people.

I will be talking about this in greater detail on today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show at 10am Pacific.

The Lie That Let the Party Continue

They have spent three years insisting this is anti-Zionism, not antisemitism. Watch what they actually say.

On this third anniversary, the New York Post reported that NYU and Columbia students walked out of class to “keep the intifada alive” and declare that “resistance is justified.” At Columbia the chant sharpened into “From water to water, Palestine will be Arab.”

This type of demographic death sentence for the Jewish state, spoken on the anniversary of the day Hamas tried to start the job, is becoming more common. It’s easier for people to say. It’s revealing to everyone who is paying attention that Isaiah 5:20 is in full effect all around us.

Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!

Outside City Hall, another crowd showed up in keffiyehs to accuse Mayor Zohran Mamdani of betraying the cause. Even the socialist mayor of New York is not pure enough for the people who treated October 7 as a starting gun.

The numbers never went back down. The ADL logged 8,873 antisemitic incidents in 2023, already a record, then 9,354 in 2024, the highest total since it began counting in 1979. For the first time a majority of those incidents, 58 percent, were tied to Israel. Campus incidents jumped 84 percent, to 1,694. Assaults rose. The “river to the sea” chant did not get more subtle. It got more crowded.

Look at who filled the crowd. Islamists who have never accepted a Jewish state in any borders. Marxist students who think every Western institution is a colonial crime scene. Democratic Socialists who endorsed the Times Square rally before the blood dried. Tenured radicals who find rape exhilarating if the victim is the wrong nationality. A slice of the online right that decided the Jews are the hidden hand behind every incident they dislike. Different prayers. Same target. John called this spirit by its work.

The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.

Anti-Zionism that begins the morning after a pogrom, that draws paragliders on posters, that cheers dead Jewish children as martyrs of the resistance, is not a foreign-policy opinion. It is the oldest hatred in a new keffiyeh. The people who cannot condemn October 7 without a “but” have already told you what they would have done in 1941.

They would have found a context.

What the Party Was For

Hamas did not hide the theology. Its charter and its sermons have always been about the end of the Jewish people in the land, not a two-state negotiating position. October 7 was a religious act dressed as liberation. The Western cheering section supplied the press release. Leftist language about open-air prisons. Academic language about settler colonialism. Street language about globalizing the intifada. Same prayer, translated for each room.

Israel fought back. Hostages came home in pieces and in coffins. Gaza’s rulers spent three years hiding under hospitals and schools and then blamed the people they used as shields. None of that erased the morning of October 8, when the West’s radicals picked a side before Israel had fired a serious reply. They were not reacting to a war. They were celebrating a massacre.

That is why October 8 matters more than the official day of mourning. Mourning is what the decent do. The party is what revealed the coalition. Islamists, socialists, and the Woke Right found a common enemy and called the alliance justice. Three years later they are still in the street, still chanting for an intifada, still insisting the only Jewish country on earth is the author of the world’s troubles.

When they see the nation in the Middle East the size of New Jersey, they picture it as the 54th Muslim nation instead of the only Jewish one.

Satan does not need a new strategy. He needs a crowd willing to call murder resistance and a press willing to call the crowd activists. He got both on October 8. He still has them.

Where This Takes Us

October 8 did not stay a protest. It became a sorting machine.

For three years Satan has used Israel the way a wedge uses a log. Same swing. Wider crack. People who ate at the same tables, voted on the same lines, and prayed in adjacent pews are now enemies, and the only question that matters in the new liturgy is what you think of the Jews. Not crime. Not the border. Not the debt. Not whether a man is a man. Israel. Everything else is a footnote.

Watch the right first, because the betrayal there is fresher and uglier. The 2024 victory was built by people who could still say the obvious out loud. Borders. Boys and girls. Crime. A country that works. Then the purity test arrived with the first hints of the administration’s affection toward Israel.

Once attacks on Iran started, the wedge was in place.

If you will not hate Israel, if you will not blame the Jews for the wars, the banks, the media, and the weather, you are an Israel-First neoconservative and you are out. Tucker Carlson spent the last year platforming antisemites. Alex Jones, Candace Owens, Nick Fuentes, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Joe Kent, and others have made Jews the only boogeyman worth discussing.

NatCon went to Jerusalem this week while the online right screamed that the whole conference was a foreign project. Pew’s own numbers show the generational crack. Republicans over 65 still favor Israel heavily. Republicans under 50 do not. That is not a policy argument about aid. That is a movement being taught to despise the one ally that shares its civilizational enemies.

The left did not need a conversion. It needed permission, and October 8 handed it over. Common-sense Democrats who still remembered the old coalition are being marched out by the DSA. Zohran Mamdani sits in City Hall. His endorsees swept New York House primaries on an explicitly anti-Israel line. El-Sayed won Michigan’s Senate primary and treats the existence of a Jewish state as the scandal.

A New York Times/Siena survey this spring found 60 percent of Democrats more sympathetic to the Palestinians than to Israelis, against 15 percent the other way. The Jewish base that funded and staffed the party for generations is now the obstacle. Stay, and swallow the chant. Leave, and be called a Zionist. There is no third door.

Allies abroad are getting the same treatment. Governments that spent decades in the same room are suddenly too embarrassed to say the word Israel without a disclaimer. Trade, votes, and old security arrangements strain over a country the size of New Jersey, because the crowd in the street has decided that crowd is the new foreign ministry.

It is amazing to watch, if you can stand it. The issue that should have been one argument among many has been promoted to the only argument. That is not politics. That is a spirit.

Scripture already described the day. “And in that day will I make Jerusalem a burdensome stone for all people: all that burden themselves with it shall be cut in pieces, though all the people of the earth be gathered together against it.”

The nations do not have to coordinate. They only have to agree that the Jewish people are the problem. Islamists, Marxist students, legacy Democrats terrified of their own base, and a slice of the new right that thinks hating Israel is the last honest conservatism. Different books. Same stone.

Bible-believing Christians do not get to sit this out and call it nuance. Standing with Israel is not a claim that every Israeli politician is righteous, or that every military decision was clean, or that Jerusalem is above reproach. It is a refusal to join the mob.

The vast majority of the globe is turning. The fashionable position in faculty lounges, in DSA clubhouses, and increasingly in conservative group chats is contempt. Our job is the unfashionable one. Defend a people who have been hated in every century, in every empire, under every pretext. Egypt. Babylon. Rome. The Church when it forgot its own Scriptures. The caliphates. The tsars. The Reich. The Soviet. Now the keffiyeh and the podcast. The costume changes. The target does not.

October 7, 2023 opened the door. People walked through it and showed what they had been holding back. It became acceptable again to hate a nation and a people that human history has never stopped hating. That is why October 8 was the launch. The slaughter was the bait. The cheer was the reveal. The three years since have been the recruitment drive.

Thankfully the recruitment drive is not the last chapter. God’s plan does not lose to a Times Square chant or a purity spiral on the internet. The same Scriptures that warned about the burdensome stone also promised that the people would not be cast off. The wedge can split parties, churches, and old alliances. It cannot split the covenant. Christians who can still read a Bible have one assignment while the crowd picks its side. Do not join it.