There was a time when I believed Joe Biden was the "Dumber" portion of the "Dumb and Dumber" pair in the White House. Kamala Harris may have failed the Bar Exam and she may have worked her way up the political ladder by playing the race and gender cards, but surely she is at least a little more intelligent than the dementia-ridden bumbling gaffe machine who sits in a fake Oval Office when he's not in Delaware.

I may have been mistaken. Based on pretty much everything we've heard from Kamala Harris in recent months (and years, if anyone's counting), she is legitimately unintelligent, especially as it pertains to domestic and foreign affairs. Considering domestic and foreign affairs encompass the entirety of their jobs, the incompetence of the undynamic duo reigns supreme.

The latest idiotic thing to leave Harris' mouth came during a speech before the DNC. She said, "So I will say what I know we all say, and I will say over and over again: The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people in defense of the NATO Alliance."

I'm sure I don't need to tell my readers this since you are all the most intelligent readers in America, but Ukraine is not in NATO. In fact, their desire to be in NATO is one of the biggest reasons Vladimir Putin had Russia invade them in the first place.

The White House decided they don't want her to seem as dumb as she really is, so they edited the official transcript to insinuate she simply misspoke. They added the word [and] between the words "people" and "in" so it now reads "stands firmly with the Ukrainian people [and] in defense of the NATO Alliance."

Mistakes happen. We could nitpick every president and vice president who ever served in the White House for the occasional flub. But with Kamala Harris, is it too far fetched to think she meant what she said and really knows nothing about America's affairs, foreign or domestic?