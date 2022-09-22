On the Bright Side, Here are Seven Wins for America First Patriots
There are many reasons to be concerned about what's happening in America and abroad. But there are also great things happening. Sometimes, I need to remind myself of this.
It's no secret that I generally have a negative outlook on our prospects as a nation. Between the globalist cabal, the Biden-Harris regime, and the woke army of radical progressives backing both, it's often hard to find tangible victories to give us hope.
This week has seen several victories that point to what I hope is a trend. Is the tide turning? Are we getting closer to snatching victory from the jaws of defeat? Can we turn things around? If the seven stories below are any indication, there's reason to be hopeful.
On today's episode of The JD Rucker Report, I explored all seven:
Tenn. Gov. Lee Launches Investigation of Trans Clinic after Bombshell Report
Senate Republicans’ Bill Would Make It Felony Murder to Distribute Deadly Fentanyl
The polar bears are thriving (despite what David Attenborough says!)
Federal judge strikes down COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates for Head Start students, teachers
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
Gov Lee of Tennessee is no friend to conservatives. His best friend is Bill Gates. Lee has destroyed Tennessee but the Rino GOP in Tennessee is helping him. They all need to go.
Gladly grasping at those straws. Thanks JD!