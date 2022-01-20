As a reminder, we moved our emails from the companies that canceled us to Substack. This has replaced our previous NOQ Report newsletter, and it’s SO much better.

You might see headlines on The Gateway Pundit, NOQ Report, or Infowars warning the people of the risks associated with Covid-19 vaccines and treatments that have not been properly vetted by independent scientists, but corporate media has pretended like there’s nothing concerning about Big Pharma’s Covid machinations. Will they continue to chant “there’s nothing to see here” now that one of the most trusted medical journals has joined the fight for transparency?

The BMJ, formerly known as the British Medical Journal, has a history of being more than just a respected peer-reviewed scientific publication. Throughout its 180+ year history, it has acted as a watchdog to protect the public interest from nefarious forces in and out of government who manipulate health sciences and research for their own benefit. Today, they released an editorial slamming the powers-that-be over their handling of Covid-19 vaccines and treatments. [read more]

Left-wing billionaire and Democrat donor George Soros has turned his attention in recent years to local races for prosecutor, using his money to elect “progressives” who push “criminal justice reform” and support the Black Lives Matter movement. [read more]

The first preferred action, using the Pfizer drug Paxlovid, makes little sense because there is nearly no availability of it. And even if people could get prescriptions filled, would they be acting fast enough to get benefits? In the clinical trials people had to start the drug within three days of symptoms even though they now talk of starting within five days; that too is totally impractical and unrealistic. Few people would be able to distinguish symptoms being COVID and not the flu or a bad cold quickly, getting an appointment with the doctor quickly and getting a prescription filled quickly. And the safety has not been adequately assessed. [read more]

The results are in from the world’s largest study of ivermectin for COVID-19. Researchers in Brazil found that regular use of ivermectin as a prophylactic agent was associated with significantly reduced COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and mortality rates. [read more]

The massive sale happening at MyPillow.com right now is even better than the one they had before Christmas. Stock up now by using promo code “NOQ” so you can help two patriotic companies, them and us!

Dr. Theresa Lawrie, MBBCh, Ph.D., in an interview Monday with America’s Frontline Doctors discussed her research on COVID treatments, including ivermectin. Lawrie, a physician, research analyst and consultant to the World Health Organization, urged listeners to take charge of their own health. [read more]

The CIA has found that most of the 1,000 cases of “Havana Syndrome'” were not caused by actions taken by a hostile foreign power. The agency said that about two dozen cases remain unexplained and they will continue to investigate what caused them. [read more]

Joe Biden has no clue, and that’s the point. His staff knows it. The press knows it. Even the people know it. That’s why nearly half of Americans do not have faith that he actually knows what he’s doing or that he’s capable of sustaining a thought beyond which ice cream they’re serving him after lunch. [read more]

More voters (61%) believe that former President Donald Trump was legitimately elected in 2016, than believe President Biden was legitimately elected in 2020 (57%), according to a new poll from Scott Rasmussen. [read more]