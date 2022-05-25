OOPS: Davos Energy Transition Panelist Surveys Woke Crowd About Driving EVs, but Only FOUR Raise Their Hands
There's a very clear distinction between what the climate change activists in Davos for the World Economic Forum summit expect from us and what they do themselves.
The globalist elites attending the World Economic Forum's summit in Davos, Switzerland, mostly flew in on private jets and are among the worst individual polluters in the world. But that's fine by them because they want the rest of the world to make sacrifices and save the planet from the impending climate change apocalypse that has been just ten years away for over five decades.
Okay, so maybe they need to fly private jets with massive carbon emissions because they're just THAT important to the world and so they get a pass. I disagree but I'm also not a globalist elite billionaire so I'm not allowed an opinion. But certainly one would think they're at least doing their part on a day-to-day basis by driving electric vehicles. After all, that's what they're demanding we do, right?
Well, not so much...
Out of entire room with over 100 woke and sophisticated climate change activists who have the means to own an electric vehicle if they chose to do so, less than five percent raised their hands. That clearly wasn't what the panelist expected.
The powers-that-be throughout history have always viewed society's problems as solved only when they divide it between the elite class and everyone else. Their expectations are for us to carry the burden of solving whatever problem they deem needs to be solved at the time while they live separately and well above the rest of us. They justify this in their own minds by declaring how important they are and why they need privileges that supersede the existence of the masses.
In other words, do as I say, not as I do.
What they choose to ignore is that freedom must be extended to all individuals who are not detrimental to society. Criminals should be imprisoned, but everyone else should be free to live their lives as they choose, not based on the demands of a self-proclaimed higher class. In a proper society many if not most of the attendees in Davos would be serving time for their criminal activity instead of making decisions about what to do with the rest of us.
Lynn… I live in Georgia
We will have the fight of our life in Georgia should Stacy Abrams become Governor.
Soros just donated $1Million to her campaign…she will get that kind of support from
Many others. In yesterday’s Primary Perdue received about 25% of votes verses Kemp.
Perdue’s heart isn’t in the race, thankfully he will now back Kemp.
Please keep Georgia in your prayers, we have a battle ahead. Many of us are concerned
Outside influences will effect our elections similar to what happened in 2020.
At this time, JD is covering the MOST IMPORTANT ISSUES which is being played out in DAVOS
This week. I PRAY All Americans educate themselves regarding DAVOS. The decisions being made are World changing for our freedoms and way of life we have been blessed with in America. If the Elite get their way in DAVOS the next few days it won’t matter who is elected
In Georgia or any other State…there will be no reversing these decisions. Think of how it would be like to live under Government like China.
Everyday it’s something new…thank you JD for keeping us informed. It’s our responsibility to follow up and keep on top of issues JD brings to our attention.
Best regards,
Rebecca
