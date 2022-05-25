The globalist elites attending the World Economic Forum's summit in Davos, Switzerland, mostly flew in on private jets and are among the worst individual polluters in the world. But that's fine by them because they want the rest of the world to make sacrifices and save the planet from the impending climate change apocalypse that has been just ten years away for over five decades.

Okay, so maybe they need to fly private jets with massive carbon emissions because they're just THAT important to the world and so they get a pass. I disagree but I'm also not a globalist elite billionaire so I'm not allowed an opinion. But certainly one would think they're at least doing their part on a day-to-day basis by driving electric vehicles. After all, that's what they're demanding we do, right?

Well, not so much...

Out of entire room with over 100 woke and sophisticated climate change activists who have the means to own an electric vehicle if they chose to do so, less than five percent raised their hands. That clearly wasn't what the panelist expected.

The powers-that-be throughout history have always viewed society's problems as solved only when they divide it between the elite class and everyone else. Their expectations are for us to carry the burden of solving whatever problem they deem needs to be solved at the time while they live separately and well above the rest of us. They justify this in their own minds by declaring how important they are and why they need privileges that supersede the existence of the masses.

In other words, do as I say, not as I do.

What they choose to ignore is that freedom must be extended to all individuals who are not detrimental to society. Criminals should be imprisoned, but everyone else should be free to live their lives as they choose, not based on the demands of a self-proclaimed higher class. In a proper society many if not most of the attendees in Davos would be serving time for their criminal activity instead of making decisions about what to do with the rest of us.