JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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Rose's avatar
Rose
Oct 6Edited

Wow! I so appreciate all your writing. You are a “voice in the wilderness” and I share with others that will listen. Yes, it’s all happening so fast, dizzyingly fast. Almost impossible to keep up with.

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daverkb
Oct 6

Okay! So free everything! Wheeee !!!

But ... even if Elon is right about abundance in the New Dystopian Eden, there still remains a Serpent in The Garden of Plenty. And thy name Serpent is Insatiable Appetite. And who gets to allocate all the goodies?. And suppose two billion people want caviar for breakfast, lunch or dinner, and all at the same? Or suppose, for example, some three billion people want to own ten computers, or twenty, or twenty thousand computers just because they really dig computers? And what if a hundred million people all of a sudden want to live rent free at address Versailles Palace, and again all of them at the same time? Yeah Elon ... I think there is a massive allocation stick in the mud problem here.

Oh! But wait! There is going to be Guaranteed Universal Income. And oh! I see ... the lumps are going to get get a guaranteed something to spend ... and who gets to decide on how much that is going be? And because this Eden is going to have Philosopher Kings in charge, how much are they going to get? And who gets to decide who gets to be King, or co-King ... or co-co-co-King?

Okay folks, This is already sounding a tune I've heard before and it goes something like 'North Korea here I come, right back from where I started from ... and accompanied by the monotonous skipping sound of a broken record.

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