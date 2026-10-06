This is not a “doomer” call to end all AI development and build a bunker in Montana. Both of those notions are fine, but the former is practically impossible and the latter is a personal choice. Instead, this is a call for as many people as possible to become aware of what’s happening so they can make educated decisions about their lives.

Not fearmongering. Just warnings.

A former CIA director is supposed to have said the disinformation job would be finished when everything the American public believed was false. Whether William Casey actually spoke those words in 1981 is debated. The condition he described is not. We are drowning in words, pictures, and confident answers, and a growing share of them were never written by a human being who had to stand behind them.

If you’ve never taken a deep dive into AI usage, you may think I’m Chicken Little. If you’re taken the deep dive and seen the possibilities, you hope I’m wrong but at some level you know I’m probably right.

Jacob M. Thompson makes a strong argument about what’s a happening with AI in an August 18 essay at The Wine Press. The AI boom is not just a productivity story or a stock-market story. It isn’t even JUST about control. It is the last stage of a much older plan to overload a people, break their institutions, and replace earned life with a managed allowance. And it’s squarely pointed at the US.

He ties it to the Cloward-Piven strategy and to the ideological subversion process a KGB defector laid out forty years ago. The fit is tighter than the tech press wants to admit and the vast majority of our “leaders” are playing along like useful idiots.

Overload the system, then offer the check

In May 1966, Columbia sociologists Richard Cloward and Frances Fox Piven published “The Weight of the Poor: A Strategy to End Poverty” in The Nation. American Thinker has walked through what they actually proposed. It was not a white paper on better casework. It was a plan to recruit every eligible poor person onto the welfare rolls until local agencies and city budgets buckled.

A massive drive to recruit the poor onto the welfare rolls would produce bureaucratic disruption in welfare agencies and fiscal disruption in local and state governments.

The point of the chaos was a federal rescue. Centralization. Modern Monetary Theory. Universal Basic Income. Useless eaters placated. Dystopia.

Cloward and Piven said the ultimate objective was to wipe out poverty by establishing a guaranteed annual income. They knew even their own activists flinched at saying the quiet part out loud, because Americans still believed a man ought to be able to climb. So the climb would be swamped. The bureaucracy would fail. Washington would step in with a check and call it compassion.

They did not get the guaranteed income in the 1960s. They got a bigger welfare state, a deeper dependency, and a political habit of manufacturing crisis in order to demand a national solution. Healthcare, debt, schools, guns, churches, class resentment. Different fronts, same logic. Make the old way unworkable, then sell the replacement as the only adult option left.

Demoralize them until the facts do not matter

Yuri Bezmenov, the KGB propagandist who defected to Canada in 1970, described the other half of the job. Western Journal has kept the interview in circulation for a reason. He said only about 15 percent of the effort was spies and dead drops. The other 85 percent was ideological subversion.

Change how a people sees reality until, surrounded by information, they cannot reach a sensible conclusion about their own family, town, or country. Sound familiar?

His stages are in play right now. Demoralization over fifteen or twenty years, long enough to miseducate a generation. Destabilization of the economy, defense, and foreign posture. A short crisis. Then normalization, which is the new order with a straight face. He was talking about teachers, media, and captured institutions. He was not talking about chatbots. The machine that arrived later does the same work faster, and it does not get tired or embarrassed.

Hosea put the spiritual version in one line. “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee.”

A nation can reject knowledge while swimming in content. That is the trick. Volume is not truth. A firehose of generated paragraphs, fake photographs, and synthetic news clips trains people to shrug. If everything might be fake, nothing is worth defending. Apathy is the product and it’s being sold to us today, oftentimes for “free.”

They are pulping the books

This is not a metaphor. The New York Post reported in August that Amazon has joined other labs in buying piles of books, scanning them, and destroying the paper. Breitbart covered the same trade. Anthropic, maker of Claude, ran an internal effort called Project Panama. Court filings unsealed in a copyright case quote the planning memo without poetry.

Project Panama is our effort to destructively scan all the books in the world. We don’t want it to be known that we are working on this.

Destructive means what it says. Bindings cut, pages fed through high-speed scanners, paper thrown out, a digital copy kept inside the company. Anthropic also settled for $1.5 billion over millions of pirated titles pulled from shadow libraries, a separate sin from the books it bought and pulped. A rare-book seller who hid an AirTag in a volume tracked a shipment toward an Amazon AI facility in Las Vegas. The warehouse team’s mascot, according to the reporting, is a Tyrannosaurus holding a book in its teeth.

They want the sentences. They do not want the object that proved a sentence existed before a model could invent one. Once the paper is gone, the copy that remains can be edited, summarized, “aligned,” or quietly dropped. History becomes a setting on a slider. Ray Bradbury wrote the nightmare as firemen with kerosene. The updated version has a vendor contract and a nondisclosure clause.

Work optional, check guaranteed

Here is where Cloward and Piven get their ending. The New York Post recorded Elon Musk telling a London audience that in a benign scenario none of us will have a job. There will be “universal high income,” not merely a basic one, and no shortage of goods. He put the odds around 80 percent. Even if we dismiss the logical fallacy of everyone’s income being “high,” we cannot ignore that every globalist, technocrat, and would-be elite is nodding along in sinister unison.

You can work if you want the personal satisfaction. The machines will do the rest. He also said the real question, if the robots are better at everything, is whether your life has meaning. (To be fair, I’ve considered the possibility that a people without directed purpose may turn to the Bible, then quickly came to my senses.)

Silicon Valley has been warming up this pitch for years. Automate the paralegal, the coder, the accountant, the teacher, the driver. Pocket the margin. When the displaced get angry, offer a stipend funded by the same firms that erased the paycheck, preferably with a digital ID attached so the stipend can be paused.

BlackRock’s Larry Fink has talked openly about the tokenization of assets. The World Economic Forum’s “you’ll own nothing” line stopped being a conspiracy graphic and started being a business model. You can’t even buy a printer anymore without getting on an ink subscription service. They WANT you to rent the printer instead.

A printer!

A people who do not own, do not work, and do not remember are easy to govern. They are also easy to lose. And if we are, indeed, in or near the Biblical end times, then all of this aligns perfectly with prophecy. Notions that were unthinkable just a few years ago are practically inevitable today.

Scripture does not treat that bargain as progress. The love of money is a snare, and so is the love of being kept. A check from a firm that pulped your grandfather’s library is not provision. It is a leash with better marketing. Labor was given before the fall as a way of tending what God made, and after the fall as the way a household eats.

“If any would not work, neither should he eat” was written to a church, not to a labor board, and it still names the difference between mercy and a managed herd.

What a free people do with a flood

None of this requires believing every lab logo hides a hexagram, or that every data center is the beast of Revelation in a server rack. It requires watching what the builders say they are building. A golden age of human flourishing that begins by destroying books and ends by declaring work optional is a sales pitch.

The crisis is the product. The guaranteed income is the close.

The answer is older than the model. Keep paper. Teach children to read a page that cannot be patched overnight. Go to work. Own something. Test the spirits, including the cheerful machine that never sleeps and never repents.

A nation that will not do those small, stubborn things will wake up fluent in generated prose and unable to say what it believes, which is the end stage Cloward, Piven, and the subversion men were reaching for all along. They just did not have a computer that could finish the job for them.