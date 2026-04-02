JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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Mike Bond's avatar
Mike Bond
Apr 2

In my view from 40 years of practice, Bondi was in over her head, unable to think clearly on her feet, and should never have been appointed. Great trial lawyers don't always make good AG managers.

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Tea Tephi's avatar
Tea Tephi
Apr 2

We should have worked harder to keep Matt Gaetz in that job.

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