If you felt a familiar tickle in the back of your brain this week — that vague sense that someone, somewhere, was once again being told to be afraid of an acronym — your instincts were not deceiving you. The Centers for Disease Control announced Thursday that 41 people in the United States are being monitored for possible exposure to hantavirus, an illness that, until this month, most Americans had encountered only in a footnote about deer mice in a national park gift shop.

The number of confirmed cases in the United States is zero. The number of people the CDC says are at any meaningful risk in the general public is, by their own admission, also essentially zero. And yet here we are, watching the machinery of dread crank back to life like an old generator someone forgot to mothball after 2020.

Call it Pandemic Panic Theater 2.0. The first run was a global blockbuster. The sequel is being workshopped in real time, and the producers are clearly hoping you forgot how the last one ended.

What the Numbers Actually Say

Hantavirus is real. It can kill. Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome carries a fatality rate that ranges anywhere from 20 to 50 percent depending on the strain and the region. No serious person would tell a sick patient on a ventilator that their illness is a hoax. But sober reporting requires distinguishing between a disease that is dangerous to those who contract it and a disease that poses a threat to the broader public — and on that distinction the gap here is enormous.

The United States has logged fewer than 1,000 total hantavirus cases in the more than three decades since the virus was first identified in 1993. By contrast, ordinary influenza routinely hospitalizes hundreds of thousands of Americans every single year and kills tens of thousands. If raw threat to public health were really the metric driving the alarm cycle, the cable-news chyron writers would be having very different conversations.

The current scare originates with the cruise ship MV Hondius, where eleven passengers were sickened and three died of an Andes virus outbreak. Andes virus is indigenous to South America, carried mainly by the long-tailed pygmy rice rat — a rodent that does not exist on this continent. It is also the only known strain of hantavirus capable of person-to-person transmission, and even that transmission has been documented in only a handful of outbreaks, almost exclusively in Argentina and Chile, and only among close family members or sustained intimate contacts.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control put the matter plainly. The Andes strain, they noted, does not spread like SARS-CoV-2. “Human-to-human transmission is rare and requires prolonged close contact, often in enclosed settings.”

Translation for those who survived the last go-around: this is not the kind of virus that hops across a grocery store aisle because someone exhaled near the cantaloupes.

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The Choreography Is the Tell

What gives the game away is not the disease itself but the institutional choreography surrounding it. Forty-one people, none of them confirmed cases, are being told to stay home and avoid contact with others for forty-two days. The CDC has activated its Emergency Operations Center. Passengers have been repatriated to “biocontainment units” in Nebraska and Atlanta. Press briefings are scheduled. Reporters are dutifully asking whether testing capacity is sufficient. Network anchors are practicing the word “hantavirus” with the gravitas usually reserved for hurricane landfalls.

This is the same playbook. Activate the agencies. Deploy the language of vigilance. Float the magic numbers. Watch the public obediently lean toward the television.

And right on cue, the political subplot has already started. Buried inside Thursday’s coverage was a line that should make every honest observer roll their eyes. According to CNBC, “some public health experts have said the U.S. response to the spread of hantavirus, slowed by staffing cuts at the CDC and the Trump administration’s decision to leave the WHO, has exposed cracks in its readiness to handle another health crisis.”

There it is. The disease has not even arrived. There are zero domestic cases. And already the same institutions that spent 2020 through 2023 lying about masks, lab leaks, vaccine efficacy, and natural immunity are positioning the story to be a referendum on the Trump administration’s refusal to keep funding a World Health Organization that helped cover up the origins of the last pandemic. The virus, in other words, is a rhetorical opportunity before it is anything else.

How a Free People Are Conditioned

The deeper problem is not hantavirus. The deeper problem is the assumption — increasingly baked into the architecture of American public life — that the appropriate default response to any disease anywhere on earth is institutional mobilization, behavioral restriction, and media saturation. This is the lesson the public health bureaucracy took from COVID, and it is precisely the wrong lesson.

The right lesson would have been humility. The right lesson would have been to acknowledge that locking down a nation of 330 million people on the basis of models that turned out to be wildly wrong was a civilizational error, that closing churches while keeping liquor stores open revealed a deformed moral compass, that telling small business owners they were nonessential while billion-dollar corporations stayed open was a betrayal of the equal protection of the laws. The right lesson would have been to recover the older American conviction that free people can be told the truth about a risk and trusted to make their own decisions.

Instead, the muscle memory of the bureaucracy is to reach again for the levers. Forty-one people being “monitored” is not a public health crisis. It is a press release. The question is whether a public still reeling from the last performance will accept the next ticket.

Discernment Is Not Denial

None of this is an argument that disease does not exist or that the people on that cruise ship are not in genuine peril. The three who died are owed dignity, the families that lost them are owed sympathy, and the passengers now confined in containment units in Omaha and Atlanta are owed real medical care and prayer. Skepticism of institutional theater is not the same as cruelty toward the sick.

It is, instead, a recognition that the same officials who told the country to trust them in 2020 spent the years afterward earning the opposite. When the people charged with informing the public have been caught misinforming the public — repeatedly, on consequential matters — the burden of proof shifts.

They no longer get the benefit of the doubt. They have to earn it back. So far, the only thing being earned back is the muscle memory of fear.

Scripture has a habit of speaking to moments like this with a clarity our agencies cannot manage. The prophet Isaiah, writing to a nation surrounded by louder and more confident voices than his own, recorded the word that came to him: “Say ye not, A confederacy, to all them to whom this people shall say, A confederacy; neither fear ye their fear, nor be afraid. Sanctify the LORD of hosts himself; and let him be your fear, and let him be your dread.”

The temptation in every age is to outsource fear to whatever authority offers itself as the manager of dread. Christians have a different ordering. The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom, and one of its first fruits is the freedom not to be ruled by the lesser fears that the world keeps churning out.

Watch the Story, Not the Performance

The honest summary is short. A dangerous but poorly transmissible virus killed three people on a boat. Some American passengers were on that boat. Public health officials are watching them. The risk to the general public is, in the CDC’s own words, low. That is the whole story.

Everything else — the briefings, the chyrons, the “experts” already drafting indictments of the administration, the studio segments practicing the syllables of a new acronym — is theater. The question for the audience is whether the second show gets the reception the first one no longer deserves.

The first run of Pandemic Panic Theater cost the country its schools, its small businesses, its houses of worship, and a measurable share of its public trust. The sequel deserves an empty house.

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