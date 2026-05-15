JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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Elizabeth J. Brower's avatar
Elizabeth J. Brower
7d

I’m not going through that Covid crap again. No masks, no being forced to stay home from church, no being bullied by so called “authorities.”

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SO
7dEdited

Turn off All fake media! That is how the Left sows fear. Remember, The Lord and His angels say "fear not". Satan's minions say "fear always". Know your Bible. Put on the Full Armor of God. The Holy Spirit will reveal His Truth and the devil's lies are exposed. Pre-planned scamdemics are demonic tricks. Do not comply!!! Say No to All governmental tricks!!! People who accept Jesus as their Saviour, who read His Word, pray often for discernment, and who then resist the devil and his bureaucrats, have real power: The Truth of Jesus Christ. Peace be with You. Jesus loves You.

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