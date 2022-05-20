Pfizer CEO Announces Trackable Chip in Pills to Bring the New World Order's Dreams to Fruition
If you tell an average American Big Pharma wants to put trackable chips in your pills that send a signal letting them know you're compliant, they'll think you're crazy. Except it's happening.
Imagine pills that send signals to your pharmaceutical overlords so they know you're actually taking their drugs and not faking it. Staying compliant is, after all, a requirement to live in the near-future dystopian society the New World Order has planned. They cannot have people walking around who haven't ingested their poisons, right?
It sounds like science fiction until you realize it was just announced by Albert Bourla, CEO for Pfizer, to the World Economic Forum at their globalist Davos gathering.
"It is a, basically, biological chip, that is in the tablet, and once you take the tablet and dissolves into your stomach sends a signal that you took the tablet," he said. "So, imagine the applications of that, the compliance."
As I've said for the last year, the globalist elites are no longer hiding in the shadows plotting their takeover. They're openly discussing their plans to divide the world's population into two groups: Those who are compliant and those who need to be eliminated.
I hold freedom, self-reliance, and an America First attitude at the top of my priority list, properly positioned just below my faith. If you have the means and feel like-minded enough to want to support this cause, please consider donating or purchasing a premium subscription.
Bourla even refused to take his own vaccine “valiantly “ saving his dose for the masses . These people are evil
GO TO HELL