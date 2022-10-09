Plandemic Bombshell: China Started Stockpiling PPE Months BEFORE Covid Bioweapon Release
Many of us have suspected for a long time that China and possibly others released Covid-19 intentionally and knew what would happen long before December, 2019. Now, we have evidence.
Listen to my commentary on this on Rumble.
Over the last two years, China has been accused of hoarding various items conspicuously ahead of shortages. For example, they started hoarding over half of the world's supply of grains two years before the current food crisis that's spreading across the globe. But arguably the most damning evidence that they at least know about and may be directly involved with the various crises the world faces is their stockpiling of personal protective equipment (PPE) several months BEFORE the first indication that Covid-19 was in the wild.
According to The Telegraph:
China began severely restricting the export of personal protective equipment (PPE), such as gowns and masks, months before notifying the world of the outbreak of Covid-19, it has emerged.
PPE exports to the US fell by around 50 per cent between August and September of 2019, in a significant drop which raised alarm bells at key US government agencies. China also started to buy up global PPE stocks in Europe, Australia and the US around the same time, experts said.
The fall in PPE supplies exiting China, the world’s biggest manufacturer of PPE, raises new questions about the true timeline of the emergence of SARS-CoV-2. An altered timeline would significantly challenge the theory that the pandemic originated from a seafood market in Wuhan, where the first cases emerged in December 2019.
Did they know about it earlier, or did they plan it? That's the real question. For them to have started stockpiling PPE in August in response to detection would mean they would have discovered the novel coronavirus (it didn't have a name in 2019) weeks if not months earlier. But there's a major flaw in that theory. As good as the Chinese Communist Party is at keeping secrets, a disease as easily spreadable as Covid-19 couldn't have gone completely undetected by the rest of the world for six months.
That brings us to theory two, which is the notion that they planned its release or at least knew the release was coming. The simple answer is to assume they were planning on releasing it as a bioweapon, and that jibes with everything else we know. At the time, President Trump was eating their lunch politically and the United States was soaring economically. If the Chinese Communist Party felt they needed something to even the playing field, Covid could have been it.
There is, of course, the third option. What if they didn't release it directly but were aware of it? Or what if they released it while coordinating with other entities? They could have developed it and outside forces could have coopted it in exchange for promises to get rid of Donald Trump and tank the U.S. economy. The World Economic Forum and Council for Inclusive Capitalism seem like ideal partners for the CCP in such a scenario. This, too, jibes with everything we know.
I know we're getting into pretty wild conspiracy theories, but if there's one thing we've learned the last couple of years it's that "wild" conspiracy theories are probably close to the truth. Sometimes, these "wild" conspiracy theories are spot-on. And considering the stolen 2020 election, the subsequent decimation of western economies, and a possible resurgence of Pandemic Panic Theater, it seems very possible that China's foreknowledge of Covid-19 prompted them to stockpile PPE.
Why else would the world's largest exporter of PPE by far not only dramatically cut their own exports but also start importing as much as they could from other countries? In short, they at least knew and may have had a hand in the release of the bioweapon.
The Telegraph continues [emphasis added]:
The anomaly was uncovered by former US government officials including Dr Tom McGinn, a Senior Health Advisor at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and Colonel John Hoffman, a Senior Research Fellow with the Food Protection and Defence Institute whose career spans decades in US government and military.
The pair were unconvinced that the virus had started at the Wuhan Wet Market in December 2019, after and began looking for an alternative theory. After scouring a Customs and Border Protection database which tracks goods entering the US, they noticed China had started hoarding PPE far earlier than the initial date of the outbreak.
“You can go and look about three years back [at import data]”, said Colonel Hoffman. “This is not the normal up and down that occurs”
The pair presented the information to DHS’s Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office, which declined to investigate, saying the drop reflected normal supply fluctuations. However when Col Hoffman contacted one of America’s biggest hospital networks, HCA Healthcare, the organisation confirmed it was highly unusual.
Did the United States government {or more specifically the Deep State within the United States government) know about this as well? Declining to investigate something so damning seems to point a finger at Deep State interference. It's like the FBI declining to investigate Hunter Biden's laptop in 2019. When the Deep State doesn't want their plans revealed, they drop any references to them in the memory hole and prompt their corporate media puppets to aggressively ignore them.
Yes, this all stinks. Yes, this is almost certainly tied to a global conspiracy. And yes, it would appear the release of the Covid-19 bioweapon had a lot more hands stirring the pot than just the Chinese Communist Party.
This is just another reason we really need help getting Discern.tv launched as soon as possible. The truth needs to get out to as many people as possible. If you can help, please consider a generous donation on GiveSendGo.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
Thank you JD for all of your reporting. You are totally correct that wild conspiracy theories seem to be more truth than fiction. Keep up the great work.
From the secret speech of
comrade He Xin pointed out to the Hong Kong Business News during an interview that: “The U.S. has a shocking conspiracy.” According to what he had in hand, from September 27 to October 1, 1995, the Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev Foundation, funded by the United States, gathered 500 of the world’s most important statesmen, economic leaders and scientists, including George W. Bush (he was not the U.S. president at the time), the Baroness Thatcher, Tony Blair, Zbigniew Brzezinski, as well as George Soros, Bill Gates, futurist John Naisbitt, etc., all of the world’s most popular characters, in the San Francisco Fairmont hotel for a high-level roundtable conference, discussing problems about globalization and how to guide humanity to move forward into the 21st century. According to what He Xin had in hand, the outstanding people of the world in attendance thought that in the 21st century a mere 20 percent of the world’s population will be sufficient to maintain the world’s economy and prosperity, the other 80 percent or 4/5ths of the world’s population will be human garbage unable to produce new values. The people in attendance thought that this excess 80 percent population would be a trash population and “high-tech” means should be used to eliminate them gradually.
Since the enemies are secretly planning to eliminate our population, we certainly cannot be infinitely merciful and compassionate to them. Comrade He Xin’s article came out at the right time, it has proven the correctness of our tit for tat battle approach … [and] Comrade Deng Xiaoping’s great foresight to deploy against the United States military strategy.
Certainly, in spreading Comrade He Xin’s views, we cannot publish the article in the Party newspapers, in order to avoid raising the enemy’s vigilance. He Xin’s conversation may remind the enemy that we have grasped the modern science and technology, including “clean” nuclear technology as well as biological weapons technology, and we can use powerful measures to eliminate their population on a large scale