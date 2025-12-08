The world manifests differently for all of us. We are the centers of our own universes and every event, big or small, has different impacts on us. That should sound obvious, but it’s important to remember that as we explore my beliefs about why things are changing so rapidly around us. By my reckoning, we are in the Biblical end times and should act accordingly.

I’m not one who seeks signs. I don’t read headlines and eisegetically apply Bible prophecy into them. But the world’s sentiment is becoming harder and harder to reconcile through any lens other than a Biblical one. In a shockingly short amount of time, things have turned upside down politically, culturally, and spiritually. The fact that the world has become so mercurial should be the only sign anyone needs to realize we’re not in the middle of your run-of-the-mill geopolitical storm.

Political. Cultural. Spiritual. On all three of those fronts, the forces of the adversary are mobilizing. Some on our side are seeing it, but most are unfortunately distracted. That’s part of the plan, of course. If the adversary can keep us focused on the perceived enemies in our own houses, we are less likely to recognize the armies that are mobilizing just outside the door.

Before I get into what this all may mean and how we should respond, let’s look at the challenges we’re facing in microcosm. Situations that were unthinkable in the not-too-distant past are unambiguous realities today.

Politically

The sudden success of people like Zohran Mamdani only makes sense if we assume there are forces with the power to control a ton of moving parts from behind the curtain. In one generation, New York City went from having a successful Republican Mayor who handled Islamic terrorism well to Mamdani, the poster child for Islamo-Marxism.

The Red-Green Alliance is why Europe is falling. It’s here right now, and not just with Mamdani. We’re seeing tiny examples unearthed, such as the Somali scandal in Minnesota. But for every revelation that makes the news, there are dozens (hundreds?) of others that are still operating unabated.

UniParty Swamp politicians and bureaucrats acquire and maintain power today through their allies in political Islam. In exchange, these politicians and bureaucrats aid and abet schemes, pass laws, and run cover for the creeping Sharia that’s spreading across the nation.

The left is rebounding. They’re mobilizing. Meanwhile, many on the right are splintering into different tribes centered around cults of personality that are trying to convince us that fellow patriots are more dangerous than the behemoth of the Red-Green Alliance itself. We’re seeing psyops that are inexplicably effective at turning allies into enemies. The speed at which all of this happened caught me completely by surprise, but in retrospect it was the obvious play.

Culturally

Every time I hear pundits rejoice that DEI is dead or wokeness is gone, I want to rant. In fact, I have considered starting a separate podcast dedicated to exposing ways wokeness is pivoting. It is not dying. If anything, it’s growing.

The “victories” against DEI that we’ve seen since President Trump took office are the fleeting maneuvers of those who have no conviction but who bend in whatever direction is suitable. Power players like Mark Zuckerberg or Jeff Bezos didn’t suddenly lose their wokeness. They changed their public cultural appearance to position themselves and their companies for benefits from the leader du jour.

Every DEI department in corporations or universities that were allegedly shut down will reemerge stronger than before after the next political upheaval, possibly the midterm elections. The cultural reversal that we’re seeing today will revert when convenient. They didn’t go away. They’re just ducking down until the coast is clear.

Meanwhile, culturally conservative pundits celebrate that people are saying “merry Christmas” or that men are being kicked out of women’s sports. These are tiny victories when we realize that schools are still indoctrinating children into LGBTQIA+ acceptance. The adversary is using our “victories” against DEI to promote woke ideologies more fervently. While we cheer about British Table Tennis banning men from beating women, the adversary is using those “wins” to say good is evil and evil is good.

We have to recognize that the Cultural Marxism engulfing our nation is growing stronger, not weaker. The wins we’re seeing today will be revealed as pyrrhic victories in the very near future once radical wokeness rebrands and hits main street far more acutely than it did before the 2024 election. They learned the lessons they needed to learn and are in the process of doubling their efforts.

Spiritually

Where do we start when addressing this front? It’s the big one. Reducing the number of people who not only turn to God, but who even believe in Him at all, is the penultimate goal of the powers arrayed against us. I could (and should) write a book about the spiritual war being waged on the faithful but the dynamic is so active that I’d have to rewrite chapter one before I finished chapter five.

There are outside forces with which to contend, but my biggest concern are the forces inside the so-called church. We are called to teach all nations (or make disciples of all nations, as some translations say). For my entire adult life I only understood the surface level of this commission, which is to spread the Gospel to the world. The other component, which can only be discerned in full context from chapter 28 and, for that matter, the whole Book of Matthew, is that we should not only spread the Gospel but we need to help the faithful to be more obedient to the Word of God.

Matthew 28:19-20 (KJV):

19 Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost: 20 Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. Amen.

It’s very easy to see the worlds of politics and culture attacking the faith. It’s even easier to see other religions—ALL other religions—attacking Biblical Christianity. But as believers we often have a blind spot for the attacks against the faithful from within the church itself.

Far too many churches are not “Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you.” The faithful are being misled by false doctrines that are lukewarm at best and oftentimes antithetical to the Word of God. We need warriors on every spiritual front. For me, the battles within the church are the focus.

I am developing a project (reviving it, really) that will focus on this front. More on that soon.

Their Ultimate Goal

I noted that the penultimate goal of the adversary was to reduce the number of people who turn to the faith and believe in God. That’s what we’re seeing with the current manifestation of spiritual warfare against us. But when we combine the spiritual warfare with political and culture warfare, the ultimate goal becomes clear.

The adversary can reduce our ranks through the efforts we’re seeing today, but there will always be those who are not swayable. There will always be those—and I hope many of you are among them—who will never bow to Islam or wokeness or globalism or false doctrine. Once the forces of the adversary are comfortable with their power, they will seek to subjugate or kill us.

They want a world that is “unified” under their oppressive rule. This the goal that binds the Red-Green Alliance, Cultural Marxism, and the lukewarm church. We are being attacked on multiple fronts, but the designs of their war point in one direction.

And the Bible says we will lose... until He wins in the end, of course.

What It All Means and How to Respond

The picture is a grim one, but there are two things we all must understand. First, only God knows what’s to come and as bad as it may seem today, we should move forward knowing there is still hope for reversal. Are we at or near the end? Probably. It certainly seems like we are. But if God wills a reversal, a spiritual revolution that defeats the adversary today, then we could find ourselves suddenly positioned far from the Biblical end times.

Second, regardless of whether we’re at the end or not, our path forward doesn’t change. We are to fight the good fight. That’s it. Stay true, humble, and repentant. Help others discover and advance their understanding of the Word. Lead with faith and express through works.

It is not my place to tell you what to do, but I can tell you what I’m doing. I’m committing to read my Bible, pray, and fast more. I’m committing to manifest my warrior spirit through the means I have available and to seek new means through which to fight on a political, cultural, and most importantly a spiritual level. Lastly, I am going to be more bold with my convictions, which is to say I will address my shortcomings while utilizing the strengths my Lord has bestowed upon me.

There are many who read my posts who do not hold to Biblical Christianity. I will pray for you and offer to discuss it with you. But I will no longer temper my words to account for non-believers. Everyone is free to attribute what’s happening in the world to whatever forces they please, but as far as I’m concerned the adversary is Satan in all regards. His minions operate under different guises but they all answer to him. They are coming after everyone who is reading these words right now whether you’re a Bible-believing Christian or not.

My hope is that all of us will find the strength today or very soon to engage in the war around us. For some, that may simply mean applying the resources you have to better position yourself and your family against the coming onslaughts. For others, it may mean pushing the reset button and making life changes to contribute your talents to fighting the good fight. Most will fall somewhere in-between. Wherever you land on the spectrum of spiritual warfare, don’t wait around to see how it all plays out. Now is the best time to think, pray, plan, and act.