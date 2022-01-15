As a reminder, we moved our emails from the companies that canceled us to Substack. This has replaced our previous NOQ Report newsletter, and it’s SO much better.

“Build Back Better” is dead for now. The filibuster is alive and well. The Democrats’ chances of stealing the next election with their ubiquitous voter fraud legislation seem to be nil. Things aren’t looking good for the party in power, so they’re trying to throw a hail mary before midterm season fully ramps up.

The plummeting fortunes of the Democrat Party have rendered many progressives apoplectic. They don’t understand why the Biden-Harris regime policies aren’t working or why the Democrat majority on Capitol Hill can’t get anything passed. They see their polling numbers and most are beside themselves, masked and terrified of what’s to come. [read more]

Law enforcement say at least four people are being held hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, a city situated in between Dallas and Fort Worth. [read more]

It’s midterm election season and the excitement from the GOP is palpable. They can see the Biden-Harris regime struggling to keep from being hunted down like traitors. Meanwhile, Democrat lawmakers are dropping like flies, retiring rather than facing what they believe to be an insurmountable clime. [read more]

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took executive action to ban critical race theory (CRT) and mask mandates in Virginia schools, as well as prohibit vaccine mandates for state employees during his first day in office on Saturday. The edicts came just hours after the Virginia Republican was officially sworn in as the state’s 74th governor. [read more]

The COVID shots are based on the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which is the most pathogenic part of the virus, responsible for the worst symptoms of COVID-19, such as the abnormal blood clotting seen in severely ill patients [read more]

In October, the National Education Association (NEA) sent a letter to social media giants urging them to take action against “propaganda” about critical race theory which they claim had stoked “a small but violent group of radicalized parents.” [read more]

The US Army is about to run its final test for aspiring Green Berets this coming January 22, known as Robin Sage, an unconventional warfare exercise put on by the US Army Special Forces Qualification Course (SFQC). This field training exercise is a 19-day test across approximately 50,000 acres of privately owned land throughout rural North Carolina in which Special Forces must wage a guerilla war against an illegitimate government to free the politically unstable region known as Pineland. [read more]

Fifty-one percent of U.S. adults are fearful of what is to come, thirty percent have less hope for themselves in 2022! The ongoing COVID restrictions and draconian vaccine mandates are the reasons these citizens gave for their lack of hope. [read more]

As interviews go, this one is arguably the most insane. And by “insane,” I’m not suggesting the guest, Clay Clark, was insane, or that his statements were incorrect. But when we consider all of the craziness that’s happening around us, pretty much anything that can offer a viable explanation can sound insane. [read more]