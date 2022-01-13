As a reminder, we moved our emails from the companies that canceled us to Substack. This has replaced our previous NOQ Report newsletter, and it’s SO much better.

Most of our readers are well aware that the powers-that-be are driving a perverse Covid narrative to bring their universal vaccine machinations to fruition. They use Anthony Fauci, the CDC, FDA, and corporate media to push this agenda. But there are others who are closer to us that need to be addressed as well. Many of our doctors are not telling the truth. It may be time to find yourself a new one.

Anthony Fauci is an easy target for those of us calling for the truth to come out about Covid-19, the vaccines, and governments’ increasingly draconian protocols surrounding the pandemic. He lies, gaslights, and deflects. Rinse. Repeat.

But a recent poll shows that he’s not the real problem. That’s a hard admission for me to make as I’ve gone after him with pretty much every truth-speaking bone in my body for months. Even as the vast majority of political pundits discussing the poll homed in on low trust numbers for Fauci, the CDC, corporate media, and the FDA, it was a different number that is making me rethink my attack strategy. [read more]

News broke yesterday that the official government narrative says that inflation is at 7%, the highest rate in four decades. [read more]

“Let Us Worship” founder Sean Feucht told the Todd Starnes Show his book deal with HarperCollins was dropped after “woke” junior-level staffers complained. [read more]

The opening of the 2022 Ironman season at Ironman 70.3 Pucón, Chile resulted in a tragic death of a 38-year-old athlete. According to reports, the athlete suffered a heart attack while in the water. [read more]

The massive sale happening at MyPillow.com right now is even better than the one they had before Christmas. Stock up now by using promo code “NOQ” so you can help two patriotic companies, them and us!

Cancel culture—political correctness amped up on steroids, the self-righteousness of a narcissistic age, and a mass-marketed pseudo-morality that is little more than fascism disguised as tolerance—has shifted us into an Age of Intolerance, policed by techno-censors, social media bullies, and government watchdogs. [read more]

Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said that while she plans to vote for Democrats’ legislation designed to initiate a national takeover of U.S. elections, she does not support abolishing the filibuster to accomplish that power-grab. [read more]

Another major bombshell has been found by Project Veritas in leaked military documents. It turns out that ivermectin, which has largely been banned in the United States ever since the plandemic started, is highly effective at treating the Fauci Flu. [read more]

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is far milder than Delta, according to a new study funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The eye-opening data revealed that those infected with the Omicron variant are 91% less likely to die than those who are infected than the Delta strain. [read more]