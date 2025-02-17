Every Democrat, most world leaders, and good chunk of Republican lawmakers were aghast earlier this month when President Donald Trump told the world he was going to take over Gaza and turn it into the Riviera of the Middle East.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stood at a podium to his right and smirked as President Trump shocked the world. Are we now seeing why he was so giddy about the announcement?

Arab countries have scoffed at the notion of helping the people of Gaza for years. They've made demands of Israel but have not wanted to lift a finger, spend a penny, or do anything themselves to help Palestinians. Now, it seems that they're ready to take action.

According to Algemeiner:

Arab countries will unveil their plan for the reconstruction of Gaza on February 27 in Cairo. This initiative, developed by the Palestinians and handed over to the Egyptians for implementation, will be presented to the leaders of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar. The plan provides for reconstruction over three to five years, without the displacement of the Palestinian population and without Hamas control. The funding, estimated at several hundred million dollars, will come from Gulf countries. The work will be carried out by Egyptian companies, representing a significant source of income for Egypt, which is strongly opposed to any migration of Palestinians out of Gaza. The workforce will consist mainly of local Palestinians. “The goal is to marginalize Hamas so that it understands that it has lost control of Gaza, and to completely eliminate the terrorist organization’s grip on the population and the territory within 5 years from the start of reconstruction,” a source involved in the plan said. An independent “Palestinian administration,” separate from the Palestinian Authority but relying on it, will oversee the reconstruction. This power structure is designed to get the approval of Israel and the United States, who refuse direct management by the Palestinian Authority.

It's important to note that part of President Trump's plan was to move the people currently living in Gaza to Egypt and Jordan. That really got their attention. Now, they're suddenly willing to not only help out but to lead the rebuilding efforts while eliminating Hamas.

This is the Art of the Deal.