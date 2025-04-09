This morning started with the United States versus the world. By lunchtime, it was the world versus China thanks to a very targeted shift in how President Trump is handling tariffs. As he said on Truth Social:

Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately. At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable. Conversely, and based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

The stock market reacted favorably... to say the least. Gold and Bitcoin have also done well today.

According to CNBC:

Stocks surged Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced a pause in some of the ‘reciprocal’ tariffs, causing a market that’s been under extreme pressure for the last week to explode higher. The S&P 500 skyrocketed 7.7%, on pace for its biggest one-day gain in five years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 2,469 points, or 6.5%, also its biggest gain since 2020. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 9.8%.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent clarified the President's post, saying all countries except China would go back to the 10% baseline tariff rate as negotiations take place. The pause would not apply to sector tariffs, Bessent said.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick chimed in on X:

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick chimed in on X:

Was this the plan all along? Was China always the ultimate target? Did President Trump and his team use the reciprocal tariffs for the whole world as bait to see who else would lash out and who would fall in line?

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says it was planned out perfectly:

It's hard to tell if Bessent was saying this was planned like this from the beginning or if it was developed on Sunday.

If this was part of the plan from the beginning, it's a brilliant one. Not only did it give the administration an opportunity to see who would be a problem (those who lashed out) and who would be rewarded (those who came to the table first), but it also makes the trade war with China seem to be more their fault than America's.

If this wasn't part of the initial plan but was a reaction over the weekend by the White House to China's and the world's responses, then it's very cunning. It would demonstrate the willingness of the administration to act nimbly based on rapidly changing factors.

With President Trump in the Oval Office, factors change rapidly by default.

Legacy media will spend the next couple of days saying that President Trump backed down because of the stock market or some other reasons, but that narrative won't fly in the eyes of most who look at all of the factors. If he had dropped the tariffs on China, things would be different. By raising them instead, it focuses all economic eyes across the globe on Beijing's reaction.

Whether this was orchestrated to make China the target or if it's a reaction to multiple factors, the results are pointing to wins across the board for the Trump administration. Legacy media and the UniParty Swamp can spin this however they want. Most observers will see this for what it is, which is a sign of strength and recalibrated focus by an administration that is pushing forward with plans that benefit all Americans.

How high will the tariffs against China go? Kevin O'Leary wants to see them go to 400%.