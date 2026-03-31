JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
Mar 31Edited

Leave it to the critics, leftists, and media, to make a stink about everything Trump does while our President proceeds to do what is admirable, needed, top notch security, and necessary at this point of time and technology. President Trump has a brilliant mind for what’s needed and how to get it done right. We don’t deserve him.

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YeshuaFaith's avatar
YeshuaFaith
Mar 31

It's sound well and good, unless/until we get another wicked President like Barak Obama/ Joe Biden.

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