There is an old tradition in Washington of saying one thing while building another. Franklin Roosevelt called it an East Wing expansion. What it actually was — as any historian will confirm — was a bomb shelter, the original Presidential Emergency Operations Center, constructed beneath a convenient architectural fig leaf while the nation was distracted by a world at war.

Eight decades later, President Trump is doing something remarkably similar beneath his much-maligned White House ballroom. Only this time, what lies beneath isn’t a Cold War-era bunker with fold-out cots and rotary phones. If the donor list, the contractor profile, and the president’s own words are any indication, what’s being built underground is something far more consequential: the nerve center of American AI supremacy.

Last week, Trump confirmed what had been slowly leaking through a “stupid lawsuit” — his words — filed by preservationists opposed to the East Wing’s demolition. The military, he told reporters aboard Air Force One, is constructing a “massive complex” beneath the ballroom. Bulletproof glass. Drone-proof ceilings. The president noted that the ballroom itself “becomes a shed for what’s being built” by the military below. A shed. The man paid $400 million — privately — for a shed.

That framing should have triggered more attention than it did. The ballroom, whatever its grandeur, is apparently incidental to the real project. So what is the real project?

History Rhymes Beneath Pennsylvania Avenue

The answer begins, as so many Washington answers do, with precedent. The original East Wing was built in 1942, ostensibly to expand office space. In reality, as the White House Historical Association has confirmed, it was constructed primarily to conceal the underground bunker being built for FDR after Pearl Harbor.

“No public acknowledgment was made of there being a bomb shelter under construction, only the East Wing,” historian Bill Seale noted. The above-ground structure was real — it housed the First Lady’s office and the White House Social Secretary for decades. But it was also, functionally, a cover story.

That PEOC was subsequently expanded under Truman, upgraded under Eisenhower, modernized through Clinton, and used in genuine crisis by both George W. Bush on September 11, 2001, and Donald Trump during the unrest of May 2020. CNN confirmed in January that the existing facility was demolished in October 2025 as part of the East Wing teardown, and that a new, modernized facility is currently being constructed in its place.

The White House’s own director of management and administration, Joshua Fisher, called the subterranean security structure “top secret.” The Justice Department invoked “national security implications” in federal court filings when opponents sought to halt construction. When pressed repeatedly about the military’s involvement, Trump said simply, “the military wanted it more than anybody.”

None of this is particularly controversial, taken alone. Every administration modernizes the PEOC. The question is the scale — and the donors.

Follow the Money Into the Ground

The ballroom project is privately funded, which has drawn its own share of criticism from the left, who apparently believe that corporate donors funding a ballroom is uniquely scandalous in a city where corporations fund everything from think tanks to Senate campaigns. But the donor list deserves scrutiny not because it represents corruption, but because it reveals the project’s actual architecture.

Among the 37 confirmed donors are Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Apple, Meta — the full constellation of American cloud computing. Also present: Booz Allen Hamilton, which generates 98 percent of its revenue from U.S. government contracts and specializes in intelligence and data analytics. And most telling: Palantir Technologies and Lockheed Martin.

Palantir is not a household name outside defense and intelligence circles, but it is arguably the most consequential AI company most Americans have never heard of. Founded by Peter Thiel with early CIA funding, Palantir has spent two decades building data integration platforms for the intelligence community, the military, and now every corner of the federal government. In fiscal year 2025 alone, the company was awarded more than $800 million in federal contracts — more than in any prior year.

It is the primary contractor behind Project Maven, the Pentagon’s flagship AI program, which can now generate 1,000 targeting recommendations per hour. The Army has consolidated 75 separate Palantir contracts into a single enterprise agreement worth up to $10 billion. Palantir’s Maven Smart System is being formally designated as an official program of record across all five military branches.

In short, Palantir is the spine of American military AI. And Palantir donated to the ballroom.

Lockheed Martin, for its part, donated more than $10 million, a figure Fortune confirmed. The company received $33.4 billion in federal contracts in 2025 alone. It has also developed something called the Astris AI for Government platform, which packages AI technology from Meta, Nvidia, and Oracle into deployable systems for federal agencies. OpenSecrets has documented that Palantir called the administration’s AI Action Plan “much-needed” and noted that the plan’s substance reflected Palantir’s own recommendations to the White House.

One does not typically donate $10 million to build a ballroom. One donates $10 million to build a relationship — or a facility.

The Shed Atop the Server Farm

What does the combination of a demolished PEOC, a classified military construction project, and donors whose primary business is government AI infrastructure suggest? It suggests that what is being built beneath 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is not merely a modernized bunker, but a hardened, classified data center — likely the government’s primary hub for advanced AI operations.

This is not a novel concept. In 2010, a sprawling construction project on the White House’s North Lawn was officially described as “infrastructure systems replacement.” Off-the-record officials described it as “security-related construction.” The scale, according to observers at the time — truckloads of heavy-duty concrete, multi-story underground assembly — led to widespread speculation about a major new command center. A mysterious white building that appeared adjacent to the West Wing during the Bush administration, never officially acknowledged, was believed to house a data center that was later moved below ground. The pattern is consistent across administrations: above-ground explanations, below-ground realities.

The Trump construction is different in degree, not kind. The East Wing demolition is described by Wikipedia as “the first major structural change to the White House complex since the Truman Balcony in 1948.” The project has cost estimates that have climbed from $200 million to $400 million — not including, notably, the classified subterranean component, which “would not be part of the disclosed project cost,” according to White House officials. Construction proceeded without National Capital Planning Commission approval, with the administration citing national security as the reason why normal review processes were bypassed.

The PEOC was designed originally to withstand a direct nuclear blast. Its replacement, one imagines, will be built to the threat environment of 2026 — which includes not nuclear missiles alone, but cyberattacks, electromagnetic pulses, and the full spectrum of digital warfare.

A modern PEOC serving as the nation’s primary AI command node would need precisely what the ballroom donors provide: cloud infrastructure from Amazon, Microsoft, and Google; data analytics from Palantir and Booz Allen; defense integration from Lockheed Martin; semiconductor hardware from Micron. These are not donors to a party venue. They are contractors to a national security project, contributing their names — and perhaps their intellectual property — to the facility that will sit beneath the president’s official residence.

An Administration That Builds

Critics of the project have fixated on the aesthetics of it — the Corinthian columns, the 1,000-person capacity, the president’s remark that “no one else will” build a monument to him. The late-night comedians have had their fun. The preservationists have filed their lawsuits. The Democrats on the National Capital Planning Commission have furrowed their brows about building height.

But while the commentariat busied itself with scoffing at Trump’s taste in architecture, the military has been quietly building something beneath it. The left tends to mock what it does not understand — and what it does not understand here is that the man who turned the phrase “ahead of schedule and under budget” into a personal motto may be doing more to advance American strategic AI dominance from a construction site beneath a ballroom than the previous administration managed through years of carefully-worded executive orders and Silicon Valley panel discussions.

The thing being concealed here is not sinister. It is strategic. The president has said plainly that the military is building something massive, classified, bulletproof, and drone-proof. He has said the ballroom is a shed for it. The donors are the architects of American AI. The contract vehicles align. The history of every prior White House underground expansion follows this exact playbook.

What It Means

The United States is engaged in a technological competition with China that will define the 21st century. The nation that controls advanced AI controls intelligence, logistics, targeting, surveillance, financial systems, and the basic infrastructure of modern warfare. Trump’s AI Action Plan, shaped in part by the very companies on his ballroom donor list, has framed this competition in existential terms.

“The country that builds the largest AI ecosystem,” the administration argues, “will set global standards and capture long-term economic and strategic advantages.”

It stands to reason that the president’s primary residence — and emergency command center — should be the most capable AI node in the American government. It stands to reason that its construction would be classified, because announcing the specifications of the nation’s hardened AI command center to the public is not a national security best practice. And it stands to reason that the corporate partners whose business it is to build such infrastructure would be invited to participate, because the federal procurement process is slow and the threat environment is not.

The ballroom is a ballroom. The Corinthian columns are real. The chandelier, one assumes, will be spectacular. But beneath it, the military is building something that Franklin Roosevelt would recognize — a facility whose above-ground justification is designed to be taken at face value, and whose below-ground purpose is designed to ensure the survival and dominance of the American republic in whatever crisis comes next. The difference between FDR’s bomb shelter and Trump’s data center is not one of principle. It is one of processing power.

Critics who spent the better part of a year mocking a ballroom may find themselves, in hindsight, having missed the story entirely.