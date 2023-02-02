As a general rule, law enforcement does not schedule their raids with the subjects of their investigations. Corporate media and even most in conservative media are claiming that Joe Biden's Delaware home was "raided" by the FBI in search of more illegally held classified documents. These news outlets are either willfully echoing the White House's contrived narrative or they're falling for the public relations con job because what happened Wednesday was not a "raid."

This was all planned. It was scheduled. Biden's team knew when the FBI team was coming. In fact, they were invited and the appointment was set. According to a statement by Bob Bauer, Biden's personal attorney:

"Under DOJ’s standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate. The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate. We will have further information at the conclusion of today’s search."

After the search, Bauer released another statement:

"The DOJ's planned search of the President's Rehoboth residences, conducted in coordination and cooperation with the President's attorneys, has concluded. The search was conducted from 8:30 AM to noon. No documents with classified markings were found. Consistent with the process in Wilmington, the DOJ took for further review some materials and handwritten notes that appear to relate to his time as Vice President."

This was a public relations stunt. It was designed to bury the scandal by having the last piece of news declaring the FBI essentially exonerated Biden. Scanning headlines and searches for keywords such as "biden classified documents found" yields the narrative the White House wants out there for the public. Instead of the original scandal dominating headlines and searches, the public is being presented with headlines like this:

In the world of public relations, this is a huge win for Team Biden. The White House will now say the scandal is over, that it was a giant nothingburger, and that the whole thing needs to be put to rest because Biden has been cleared of wrongdoing. None of that is true, but nobody said public relations had anything to do with the truth.

Once again, the FBI has been weaponized by Democrats to play the public for fools. They are being used as actors in Kabuki Theater.