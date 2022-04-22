"Random" Spree of Food Processing Plants Burning Down Is Part of the Food Shortage and Depopulation Plan
If two or three food processing plants are destroyed in a few weeks, it may be a coincidence. There have been over a dozen recently. This seems to be all part of the plan.
Let's state for the record right up front what I am very certain the destruction of food processing plants is being done intentionally. With over a dozen major food processing plants in North America as well as across the globe "randomly" burning to the ground, exploding, or otherwise being destroyed in the last few weeks alone, this is all part of the plan. It is far too frequent to be random.
I would go so far as to say there have been more "random" food processing plants destroyed in the last few weeks than over the course of the previous decade. Judging by news searches that EXCLUDE 2022, it just wasn't very common. Now, it's happening every single week, and often multiple times in the same week.
Here are some details from BizPacReview:
Something odd appears to be happening across America: In the past six months, 18 U.S. food processing plants have reportedly burned down, and Twitter has questions.
“This is an odd coincidence,” remarked Wall Street Silver, who posted a collage of headlines from Texas, Nebraska, Oregon, Tennessee, California, and more, all screaming “Fire!”
“Anyone else been following this?” the hugely popular Catturd asked Thursday.
If users weren’t following the story before, they are now. The tweet was retweeted nearly 7,000 times in just 13 hours.
The latest fires come on the heels of a warning in late March from President Joe Biden that food shortages “are gonna be real,” spawning whispers of conspiracies across social media.
So what is happening?
On the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel, I dove into this topic and made some clear accusations. If a few of these plants burned to the ground around the same time, it might be a coincidence. We're talking about more than a dozen. Once we consider the timing of this all happening a month after Biden's "food shortage" announcement, it seems way beyond the realm of random chance.
We are still trying to recover from Pandemic Panic Theater lockdowns even as new ones are rearing their ugly heads. The Russia-Ukraine war is ongoing and sparking some of the most massive price hikes the world has ever seen. Bird flu has already killed chickens and turkeys or forced them to be culled to the tune of nearly 30 million. The supply chain has been in a state of crisis since long before Russia invaded Ukraine.
For the architects of The Great Reset to see their dreams come true, they need a complete collapse of western society. It seems to be in process. That means that now is the time to fight back. But how do we fight back against the likes of Klaus Schwab, George Soros, Barack Obama, Bill Gates, and the various levels of evil being perpetrated against us?
Normally, we fight evil by first praying, then getting involved with protests, lawsuits, and even civil disobedience. This is how we fought against medical tyranny most recently and to some extent it worked, though that fight isn't over. But in this situation, the best way to fight is to still pray but rather than try to fight them directly, we need to defend ourselves and our families. That means being self-sufficient.
Anyone who is in any way beholden to government will be controlled, enslaved, or killed. Those who are useful idiots to the globalist regime will be under the thumb of the powers-that-be. Those who have no use to the powers-that-be will be enslaved or killed. The easiest way to control people is with threat of death and food shortages certainly does the trick.
We need as many Americans to be able to fend for themselves and their families as possible. As much as I hate telling people to be "selfish," we're talking about an existential threat. There's nothing selfish about wanting to live free and to not be under the tyrannical thumb of world government. Protect yourself with firearms, food, water storage, and precious metals.
One does not have to wear a tinfoil hat to see the perfect storm of events hitting us all at once is almost certainly part of a nefarious agenda. This is either supernatural in some way or it's planned by the globalist elites. Or both.
I firmly believe that whoever "they" are, they pushed the "Go" button in the late spring of 2020. I was trying to tell people at the time and started my own preparations seriously then.
I honestly think that they had to move sooner than planned for the overall goal, but Trump had to be removed from office at any cost.
Now that the plan is in motion, they cannot stop until victory. The question is, who will be victorious?
We are victorious over this world by fact of our mortality. Christianity built from this mystery. Theosis is not the only thing that characterizes the future: there exists also what we might call a “passive eschatology,” and great danger accompanies it. The defining feature of this passive eschatology has everything to do with the ways in which technology and mechanization transfigure (or, more accurately, disfigure) man as their innovations and methods are blindly and uncritically welcomed and incorporated into human life. This movement thoroughly compromises the being of man: “We face the question, is that being to whom the future belongs to be called man, as previously, or something other?”[17] Given the subsequent colonization of the human person by genetic engineering, hormone treatments, and plastic surgery—just for starters—one would have to conclude that Berdyaev was more than prescient.
Berdyaev, like his contemporaries Martin Heidegger and Rudolf Steiner, warned about the rise of technology and its impact on human flourishing. Though he died in 1948, before the advent of television and well before the totalization of the technological and technocratic which has become the information revolution and the dominance of social media, his words are startlingly (and to some degree terrifyingly) poignant:
The greatest victories of man in the realms of science, as in that of the technical mastery over nature, have become the principal cause of man’s dehumanization. Man is no longer master of the machines which he has invented. Our contemporary mechanized civilization is fatal to man’s inner life, for it destroys his integrity, disfigures his emotional life, makes him the instrument of inhuman processes, and takes away from him all possibility of contemplation by a rapid increase in the tempo of life.[18] https://simoneweilcenter.org/publications/2021/11/28/christianitys-abandonment-of-the-future-nicholas-berdyaev-on-philosophy-prophecy-and-eschatology