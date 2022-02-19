Rebel News Reporter Assaulted by Ottawa Police
The Canadian government recently condemned Cuba for violation of free speech. Meanwhile, they're engaged in the most heinous suppression of speech and press in their history.
A reporter for Rebel News covering the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa today was struck multiple times by police. According to Rebel News:
As police and “Freedom Convoy” demonstrators faced off in downtown Ottawa on early Saturday morning, police turned physical towards the protest line, deploying riot suppression devices and striking multiple protesters.
On Saturday, the gridlock continued as police, who formed a line in front of the protesters, attempted to push back against demonstrators gathered at the city center. Amid loud pops, Rebel News's Quebec-based reporter Alexa Lavoie was directly hit by police during the melee, injuring her.
Prior to the melee, at least two police officers can be seen accidentally dropping some of their less-lethal firearms and attempting to pick them back up as other officers push back the line.
Here’s a link to their livestream.
I think social services should go check on the prime minister’s children. Sounds like he hits first and asks questions after.
Ottawa police are true to their word... assaulting journalists. Glenn Greenwald opined on it earlier https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1494692022170664960
Their previous OPP chief resigned, refusing to carry anti-democratic orders, so Trudeau and his minions found one more tractable commander.