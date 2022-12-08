Do you remember the Tea Party? The once-powerful loose group of patriots who were fed up with Barack Obama and the Democrats died a much earlier death than many realize. Most thought it was the election of Donald Trump that sent the bulk of conservatives back into their day-to-day lives, content that the mission had been accomplished. But as those of us who were paying attention the whole time realized, the Trump victory in 2016 was just an excuse for accepting the death of a movement that had been a shell of itself for a couple of years.

Yesterday's loss by Herschel Walker in Georgia marked the electoral culmination of the plans of the Uniparty Swamp to strike down the ideological successor to the Tea Party: The America First movement. While this movement has many names, most notably "MAGA Republicans," it was no less influential than the Tea Party. The difference is that the America First movement lacked leadership while the Tea Party had too much leadership. The America First movement has lacked direction while the Tea Party went in a dozen different directions at once.

Unfortunately, the America First movement is on life support before it really had time to shine. In the short term, that's horrible news for patriots who are sick of the Uniparty Swamp. But where this goes in the long term will be determined by what happens now in the aftermath of the midterm elections. Will patriots accept that the Republican Establishment has quelled the uprising of people who actually love their country, or will we double and triple our efforts to truly take back our nation?

I'm choosing the latter. If you do as well, the question then becomes how? On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I'll explore what went wrong in 2022, what challenges we face in rebuilding the movement, and how to overcome them.

Recognize the Enemies

We cannot fight an enemy if we do not recognize exactly who they are. It's easy to say that the massive, widespread voter fraud as well as legal but dirty tactics used to sway elections are all the fault of Democrats, but this is inaccurate. It's the Uniparty Swamp that's truly behind the theft of the "red tsunami" in 2022 and the presidential election in 2020. Mitch McConnell was just as responsible (in fact, probably more so) for Republicans losing elections as Chuck Schumer.

The RINOs would rather the party lose than win with America First patriots. They despise Donald Trump, but more importantly they despise those of us who supported him. This is why they managed to lose a seat in the Senate despite the state of the nation being more abysmal than it has been in modern history. The party in charge of the House, Senate, and White House does NOT get rewarded with more seats under normal circumstances, but the Uniparty Swamp made it happen. The GOP may have won a razor-thin majority in the House, but that's just because it's too challenging for them to subvert so many elections across the country. The Uniparty Swamp is okay with a House led by Kevin McCarthy since he's one of them.

Stop Donating to PACs

Did you know that whatever the various Republican super PACs say in their letters, robocalls, and emails, it's almost always a lie? They latch onto whatever will get you to donate to them, but the money always ends up being used for something different. In fact, pennies on the dollar that were donated to bring about the "red tsunami" actually went to helping candidates win elections.

Unfortunately, that's bad enough but it's even worse than that. Since the biggest conservative PACs are operated by RINOs and GOP Establishment shills, the money was almost never directed to helping America First candidates like Blake Masters despite the fact that they ALL fundraised on helping the GOP win control of the Senate. More money was spent to help a Republican in Alaska beat another Republican in Alaska than on many of the seats that could have been flipped.

I'm not a fan of political donations in general, but if you feel compelled to help out then give directly to candidates' campaigns that you truly support. Don't let McConnell, Mike Pence, or any of the other charlatans take your money so they can repurpose it for their personal needs.

Recruit Candidates Early

I supported Kathy Barnette over Dr. Mehmet Oz during the Pennsylvania Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Unfortunately, I hadn't even heard of Barnette until less than a month before the primary. I didn't do my job of looking into all of the candidates. Until a late surge she was somewhere hovering around 6th place so I didn't pay attention. That was my mistake.

It won't happen again. We need to not only find the candidates who can earn our support early, but we must also get involved in recruiting great ones. I'd much rather find a patriotic business owner, firefighter, or truck drive who doesn't WANT to be a politician but is WILLING to serve for the sake of the nation instead of someone who's been working their way up the political ladder for most of their adult lives.

This is how the Justice Democrats found people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. They literally started taking applications for races they wanted to win, then interviewed people until they found the right match. I'm not sure if that's the exact strategy we'd want to employ, but it's not far off.

Localize

This doesn't just have to do with the America First movement. We should be striving to localize nearly every aspect of our lives with so many threats coming together around us. But the original plan of the Tea Party was to establish localized chapters. The America First movement should do something similar with one caveat. If we're going to operate locally, we need to maintain that stance.

The Tea Party was killed by several groups of grifters who nationalized the movement. Some of the Tea Party groups were okay, but most were not. Unfortunately, being "okay" isn't good enough for the long haul and being a grifter group is counterproductive. We cannot allow that to happen to the America First movement. If should form locally in areas across the country. It should stay local. It should operate locally. Otherwise, it will be corrupted.

Stop Voter Fraud

As long as the 2020 and 2022 elections are allowed to stand without investigations or repercussions, the Uniparty Swamp will continue to steal elections. This is why I will continue to highlight every piece of evidence we find, promote every action that strives to reveal the truth, and support any investigation that can lead to justice if not to correcting the results of the various stolen elections.

Do NOT fall for the current Uniparty Swamp narrative that the 2022 election was lost over Roe v. Wade. It's a compelling argument on the surface, but here's the thing. If Roe v. Wade stopped the red tsunami, we would have seen it reflected in the polls ahead of the election. Nobody woke up on election day and said, "I told the pollster last week I was voting Republican but I just now found out Roe v. Wade was overturned so I'm voting Democrat instead."

Support America First Media

It's no secret I'm against Fox News and other "right-leaning" corporate media outlets because they're beholding the RINOs and therefore they're beholden to the Uniparty Swamp. Unfortunately, we've seen many conservative publications who were at least pretending to be America First before the 2020 election reveal their true colors over the last two years. They're embracing people like Mike Pence and Nikki Haley. They're taking every opportunity they can to attack Donald Trump. They're doing the bidding of Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, and Kevin McCarthy.

We need to stop visiting such sites. We need to stop sharing them. I do a lot of work at The Liberty Daily and I've also launched a new, lite-version of conservative news aggregation at Discern Report. Hopefully, this is how I will contribute to pushing the America First movement forward.

We must rebuild the America First movement. If we don't, the nation is lost. This is why I'm so adamant about pursuing this course immediately. One does not wait to face an existential threat until after they're done watching Downton Abbey.