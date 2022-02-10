The numbers are in and they’re so bad, even the most bodacious spin-doctors on the left are busy changing subjects instead of trying to excuse away our economic woes. With 7.5% inflation, the highest in 4 decades, Joe Biden’s first year in office can be declared an unambiguous disaster.

Unfortunately, that’s not the only problem he has brought upon this nation in such a short time. But as the old adage goes, “It’s The Economy, Stupid.” From an election perspective, this is going to stick with the Democrats the rest of the year.

Let’s not get complacent. Just because things are so bad right now doesn’t mean another round of massive, widespread election fraud can’t cure the Democrats’ ills. We need to remain diligent and continue fighting the good fight. Meanwhile, Pandemic Panic Theater rages on, and that’s just two of dozens of major problems we face.

Stay frosty, folks.

Inflation jumped 7.5 percent last month compared to last January in a new almost 40-year high. This increase in the consumer price index marks the fastest year-over-year rise since 1982. [read more]

There’s a conspiracy afoot. Many if not most people know it even if a majority choose to turn a blind eye to such things. The term “conspiracy theory” has been turned into a pejorative, but the reality is this. There are people conspiring against us and until all the facts are known, all we have are theories. [read more]

Despite what the Fauci-worshippers say, there is far more evidence that SARS-CoV-2 came from a lab and did not originate in nature. Researchers in Hungary found traces of what appears to be an early variant of the “novel coronavirus” in soil samples that were sent to them. [read more]

Protesters in New Zealand have been camped out in front of Parliament for three days, peacefully protesting the draconian vaccine mandates the government has been imposing. They were part of a convoy that descended on Parliament earlier this week with hopes of pressuring the government to lift their restrictions and return normalcy to the island nation. [read more]

Eighth-grade students in Connecticut were given a sex-ed assignment asking them to pick pizza toppings describing their sexual "likes" and "dislikes" — for example, olives stood for "giving oral," according to Parents Defending Education, which said parents from Enfield Public Schools reached out to it about the issue. [read more]

Joe Rogan is an actor, comedian, podcaster who started his own podcast back in 2011 called, The Joe Rogan Experience. For many years, the podcast was primarily on YouTube. Then YouTube changed their rules in one of their Adpocalypses, and ticked off a bunch of creators on the platform. [read more]

California certainly isn’t the only liberal haven having issues with homelessness, but it very well might be the worst. And it’s not a new issue. California has been struggling with an epidemic of homelessness for years, it’s just getting worse. What may have been a paradise at one point in time is now a heap of trash, human feces, and used needles. [read more]

COVID-19 injection mandates raise glaring questions, with a key one revolving around natural immunity. Your immune system is designed to work in response to exposure to an infectious agent. Your adaptive immune system, specifically, generates antibodies that are used to fight pathogens that your body has previously encountered. [read more]

An annual report by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reveals that the agency deported fewer illegal aliens in 2021 than in the preceding five years, with a staggering 70 percent drop from the number of deportations in 2020. [read more]

The Port of Long Beach is not yet at 24/7 operations, despite President Joe Biden’s promise in October that the crucial cargo facility would be shifting to a round-the-clock schedule to alleviate a backlog of cargo ships that is hurting supply chains. [read more]

China has a population of 1.45 billion people. As of last August, China has administered 2 billion COVID vaccine shots in the country. [read more]

